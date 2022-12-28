Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 48, Lincoln 25
American Christian 63, High Point 53
Arts 56, West Side 35
Atlantic Tech 76, Salem County Vo-Tech 32
Bayonne 67, Rosa Parks Arts 13
Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38
Bernards 60, Jonathan Dayton 52
Bishop Eustace Prep 61, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44
Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30
Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74
Camden 67, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 48
Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51
Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39
Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51
Chatham 60, Cranford 43
Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25
Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Charter 38
Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 40
Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39
Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70
Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47
Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36
Delaware Valley Regional 59, Somerville 54
Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27
Demarest 36, Mahwah 34
Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45
Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner, N.C. 52
Dumont 68, Waldwick 44
Eastern 64, Kingsway 39
Eastside Paterson 57, Wings Academy, N.Y. 43
Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34
Emerson 56, Lyndhurst 50
Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58
Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49
Franklin 62, Union 49
Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45
Gloucester City 58, Penns Grove 51
Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27
Gonzaga College, D.C. 80, Hudson Catholic 51
Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44
Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43
Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61
Haddonfield 79, Clearview Regional 34
Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37
Hightstown 63, Moorestown 58
Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36
Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28
Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61
Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48
Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 75, Dwight-Englewood 67
Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60
Jefferson 62, West Milford 31
Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53
Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70
King’s Fork High School, Va. 66, Elizabeth 40
King`S Fork, Va. 65, Elizabeth 40
Kinnelon 36, Butler 35
Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33
Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43
Latin Charter, Pa. 61, Triton 49
Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42
Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18
Leonia 66, Midland Park 55
Livingston 34, Monroe 32
Lodi 54, Vernon 41
Lower Cape May Regional 72, Hammonton 52
Mainland Regional 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41
Manchester 58, Wall 49
Manville 50, North Plainfield 36
Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53
Memorial 58, Secaucus 32
Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58
Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38
Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41
Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52
Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56
Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51
New Egypt 42, Pinelands Regional 39
New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35
Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52
Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41
Newark Tech 59, East Orange 45
North Arlington 70, University Charter 24
North Bergen 57, Clifton 47
North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56
Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46
Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50
Nottingham 78, Absegami 58
Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47
Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58
Orange 54, Plainfield 53
Overbrook 62, Delsea 43
Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29
Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46
Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54
Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36
Passaic Tech 49, Pope John XXIII 42
Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53
Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49
Pen Argyl, Pa. 50, North Warren 36
Penn Tech 40, Delran 39
Pequannock 83, Montville 80
Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham, Pa. 51
Pitman 60, Gateway 44
Princeton 45, Montgomery 27
Princeton Day 55, Springfield Montco, Pa. 50
Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40
Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46
Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28
Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43
Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50
Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40
River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40
Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39
Roselle 65, Snyder 57
Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Tech 33
Roxbury 55, Newton 47
Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48
Rutherford 74, Becton 67
Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36
Shipley, Pa. 78, Riverside 36
South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39
South Plainfield 65, Edison 40
St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 27
St. Joseph-Montvale 78, Norman Thomas, N.Y. 36
St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50
Summit 54, Governor Livingston 53
Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49
Teaneck 95, Preparatory Charter High School, Pa. 38
Trenton Central 55, Pennington 51
Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35
Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64
Warwick, N.Y. 65, Boonton 57
Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52
Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64
Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40
Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57
West Deptford 69, Schalick 38
Westfield 54, Colonia 51
Westwood 71, Parsippany 45
Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34
Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42
Willingboro 56, Cherry Hill West 44
Woodbridge 70, Union City 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/