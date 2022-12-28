AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 48, Lincoln 25

American Christian 63, High Point 53

Arts 56, West Side 35

Atlantic Tech 76, Salem County Vo-Tech 32

Bayonne 67, Rosa Parks Arts 13

Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38

Bernards 60, Jonathan Dayton 52

Bishop Eustace Prep 61, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44

Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30

Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74

Camden 67, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 48

Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51

Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39

Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51

Chatham 60, Cranford 43

Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25

Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Charter 38

Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 40

Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39

Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70

Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47

Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36

Delaware Valley Regional 59, Somerville 54

Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27

Demarest 36, Mahwah 34

Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45

Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner, N.C. 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Dumont 68, Waldwick 44

Eastern 64, Kingsway 39

Eastside Paterson 57, Wings Academy, N.Y. 43

Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34

Emerson 56, Lyndhurst 50

Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58

Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49

Franklin 62, Union 49

Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45

Gloucester City 58, Penns Grove 51

Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27

Sports

  • Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

  • Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

  • Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

    • Gonzaga College, D.C. 80, Hudson Catholic 51

    Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44

    Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43

    Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61

    Haddonfield 79, Clearview Regional 34

    Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37

    Hightstown 63, Moorestown 58

    Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36

    Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28

    Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61

    Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48

    Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 75, Dwight-Englewood 67

    Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60

    Jefferson 62, West Milford 31

    Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53

    Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70

    King’s Fork High School, Va. 66, Elizabeth 40

    King`S Fork, Va. 65, Elizabeth 40

    Kinnelon 36, Butler 35

    Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33

    Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43

    Latin Charter, Pa. 61, Triton 49

    Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42

    Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18

    Leonia 66, Midland Park 55

    Livingston 34, Monroe 32

    Lodi 54, Vernon 41

    Lower Cape May Regional 72, Hammonton 52

    Mainland Regional 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41

    Manchester 58, Wall 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manville 50, North Plainfield 36

    Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53

    Memorial 58, Secaucus 32

    Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58

    Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38

    Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41

    Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52

    Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56

    Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51

    New Egypt 42, Pinelands Regional 39

    New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35

    Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52

    Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41

    Newark Tech 59, East Orange 45

    North Arlington 70, University Charter 24

    North Bergen 57, Clifton 47

    North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56

    Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46

    Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50

    Nottingham 78, Absegami 58

    Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47

    Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58

    Orange 54, Plainfield 53

    Overbrook 62, Delsea 43

    Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29

    Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54

    Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36

    Passaic Tech 49, Pope John XXIII 42

    Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53

    Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49

    Pen Argyl, Pa. 50, North Warren 36

    Penn Tech 40, Delran 39

    Pequannock 83, Montville 80

    Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham, Pa. 51

    Pitman 60, Gateway 44

    Princeton 45, Montgomery 27

    Princeton Day 55, Springfield Montco, Pa. 50

    Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40

    Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46

    Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28

    Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43

    Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50

    Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40

    River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40

    Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39

    Roselle 65, Snyder 57

    Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Tech 33

    Roxbury 55, Newton 47

    Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48

    Rutherford 74, Becton 67

    Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36

    Shipley, Pa. 78, Riverside 36

    South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39

    South Plainfield 65, Edison 40

    St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 27

    St. Joseph-Montvale 78, Norman Thomas, N.Y. 36

    St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39

    St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Summit 54, Governor Livingston 53

    Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49

    Teaneck 95, Preparatory Charter High School, Pa. 38

    Trenton Central 55, Pennington 51

    Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35

    Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64

    Warwick, N.Y. 65, Boonton 57

    Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52

    Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64

    Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40

    Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57

    West Deptford 69, Schalick 38

    Westfield 54, Colonia 51

    Westwood 71, Parsippany 45

    Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34

    Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42

    Willingboro 56, Cherry Hill West 44

    Woodbridge 70, Union City 65

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.