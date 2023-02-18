Norrie reaches Argentina Open final

Cameron Norrie, of Britain, returns the ball to Juan Pablo Varillas, of Peru, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinals match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Second-seeded Cameron Norrie reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Argentina Open semifinals on Saturday.

Norrie saved two break points in the last game to wrap up the clay-court match in just under two hours.

The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in 15 matches this year.

In the final on Sunday, he faces either top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

___

