Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 44, Cory-Rawson 34

Akr. East 60, Massillon Jackson 54

Antwerp 54, Delphos Jefferson 45

Archbold 46, Edon 26

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Kansas Lakota 26

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Batavia 35

Beachwood 85, Geneva 71

Bellevue 74, Vermilion 42

Bishop Fenwick 45, Day. Oakwood 41

Bloom-Carroll 85, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45

Bucyrus Wynford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 69, OT

Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42

Caldwell 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Stivers 51

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 77, Millersport 40

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20

Carlisle 61, New Paris National Trail 25

Carrollton 61, Navarre Fairless 46

Casstown Miami E. 59, Day. Meadowdale 27

Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 30

Cedarville 61, Spring. Greenon 32

Centerville 60, Pickerington Cent. 54, OT

Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35

Cin. Elder 71, Cin. Mariemont 41

Cin. La Salle 59, Cin. Indian Hill 40

Cin. NW 68, Wilmington 33

Cin. Princeton 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Cin. Winton Woods 65, Hamilton Badin 60

Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75

Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

    • Clayton Northmont 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 43

    Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60

    Cle. VASJ 70, Cle. Benedictine 61

    Coldwater 42, Defiance Ayersville 40, OT

    Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

    Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Cols. Briggs 23

    Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47

    Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43

    Day. Carroll 64, Germantown Valley View 33

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51

    Day. Ponitz Tech. 53, Bishop Watterson 50

    Defiance 61, Findlay 47

    Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, Whitehall-Yearling 49

    Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 39

    Dover 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 31

    Dublin Jerome 74, Bellefontaine 59

    Fayetteville-Perry 61, Goshen 53

    Franklin Furnace Green 71, W. Union 42

    Ft. Loramie 42, Versailles 36

    Ft. Recovery 65, Ansonia 54

    Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Wellington 36

    Georgetown 59, New Richmond 37

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Lisbon Beaver 47

    Gorham Fayette 60, W. Unity Hilltop 34

    Granville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47

    Hamilton Ross 53, Eaton 51

    Hannibal River 86, Bridgeport 37

    Hudson 66, Twinsburg 48

    Hudson WRA 80, Peddie, N.J. 51

    Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39

    Jackson 49, Chillicothe 42

    Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 35

    Kalida 55, Spencerville 45

    Kenton 88, Waynesfield-Goshen 51

    Kings Mills Kings 80, Trenton Edgewood 49

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Sugar Grove Berne Union 41

    Latham Western 57, Crown City S. Gallia 30

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50

    Lexington 66, Marysville 57

    Liberty Center 60, Defiance Tinora 50

    Lima Temple Christian 66, New Knoxville 48

    Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 64, Day. Belmont 47

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Kidron Cent. Christian 49

    Mansfield Christian 49, Loudonville 41

    Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47

    Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Celina 25

    Marietta 59, New Concord John Glenn 43

    Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

    Massillon 62, Akr. Coventry 35

    Medina 57, Linsly, W.Va. 41

    Miller City 77, McComb 49

    Milton-Union 60, New Madison Tri-Village 50

    Minster 53, Anna 46

    Montpelier 70, Jones Leadership Academy 60

    Morral Ridgedale 54, Delaware Christian 37

    N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 58

    Napoleon 43, Bryan 35

    New Boston Glenwood 58, Bidwell River Valley 57

    New Lexington 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 34

    New Riegel 60, Gibsonburg 20

    Newark Cath. 53, Hebron Lakewood 37

    Newark Licking Valley 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

    Newton Local 66, Legacy Christian 44

    Old Fort 72, Lakeside Danbury 60

    Perrysburg 81, Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, OT

    Pettisville 61, Sherwood Fairview 42

    Port Clinton 61, Huron 52

    Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45

    Rockford Parkway 60, Pioneer N. Central 39

    S. Webster 38, Chesapeake 34

    Sandusky 78, Clyde 70

    Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46

    Smithville 56, Massillon Tuslaw 26

    St. Clairsville 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 39

    St. Paris Graham 39, W. Liberty-Salem 37

    Swanton 53, Edgerton 40

    Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 53

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 58, Trotwood-Madison 56

    Tol. Ottawa Hills 74, Northwood 50

    Tol. Start 42, Lyndhurst Brush 41

    Tree of Life 69, Granville Christian 37

    Uniontown Lake 56, Dalton 38

    Upper Sandusky 73, Bucyrus 44

    Van Wert 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 55

    Warren Harding 46, Warren JFK 28

    Washington C.H. 74, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53

    Wheelersburg 61, Greenup Co., Ky. 51

    Willard 67, Oak Harbor 45

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Racine Southern 39

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Salineville Southern 39

    Youngs. Mooney 72, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34

    Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=

    Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Akr. Ellet 46

    Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59

    Louisville 70, Mentor 62

    Scholastic Play by Play Classic=

    STVM 67, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 61

    Springfield Holiday Showcase=

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

    E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48

    Minerva 61, Akr. Springfield 54

    N. Royalton 64, Streetsboro 41

    Steve Smith Holiday Classic=

    Creston Norwayne 60, Berlin Hiland 52

    Norton 56, West Salem Northwestern 51

    Orrville 66, Rittman 41

    Wadsworth 61, Wooster Triway 51

    Wooster 71, Richfield Revere 63

    The Alley Classic=

    Albany Alexander 69, Portsmouth W. 57

    Peebles 44, Glouster Trimble 35

    Proctorville Fairland 44, Vincent Warren 43

    Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

    Waterford vs. Waverly, ppd.

    Youngs. Ursuline vs. Grand River Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

