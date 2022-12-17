Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 44, Cory-Rawson 34
Akr. East 60, Massillon Jackson 54
Antwerp 54, Delphos Jefferson 45
Archbold 46, Edon 26
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Kansas Lakota 26
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Batavia 35
Beachwood 85, Geneva 71
Bellevue 74, Vermilion 42
Bishop Fenwick 45, Day. Oakwood 41
Bloom-Carroll 85, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45
Bucyrus Wynford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 69, OT
Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42
Caldwell 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Stivers 51
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 77, Millersport 40
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20
Carlisle 61, New Paris National Trail 25
Carrollton 61, Navarre Fairless 46
Casstown Miami E. 59, Day. Meadowdale 27
Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 30
Cedarville 61, Spring. Greenon 32
Centerville 60, Pickerington Cent. 54, OT
Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35
Cin. Elder 71, Cin. Mariemont 41
Cin. La Salle 59, Cin. Indian Hill 40
Cin. NW 68, Wilmington 33
Cin. Princeton 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 52
Cin. Winton Woods 65, Hamilton Badin 60
Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75
Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Clayton Northmont 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 43
Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60
Cle. VASJ 70, Cle. Benedictine 61
Coldwater 42, Defiance Ayersville 40, OT
Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Cols. Briggs 23
Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43
Day. Carroll 64, Germantown Valley View 33
Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51
Day. Ponitz Tech. 53, Bishop Watterson 50
Defiance 61, Findlay 47
Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, Whitehall-Yearling 49
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 39
Dover 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 31
Dublin Jerome 74, Bellefontaine 59
Fayetteville-Perry 61, Goshen 53
Franklin Furnace Green 71, W. Union 42
Ft. Loramie 42, Versailles 36
Ft. Recovery 65, Ansonia 54
Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Wellington 36
Georgetown 59, New Richmond 37
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Lisbon Beaver 47
Gorham Fayette 60, W. Unity Hilltop 34
Granville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47
Hamilton Ross 53, Eaton 51
Hannibal River 86, Bridgeport 37
Hudson 66, Twinsburg 48
Hudson WRA 80, Peddie, N.J. 51
Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39
Jackson 49, Chillicothe 42
Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 35
Kalida 55, Spencerville 45
Kenton 88, Waynesfield-Goshen 51
Kings Mills Kings 80, Trenton Edgewood 49
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Sugar Grove Berne Union 41
Latham Western 57, Crown City S. Gallia 30
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50
Lexington 66, Marysville 57
Liberty Center 60, Defiance Tinora 50
Lima Temple Christian 66, New Knoxville 48
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 64, Day. Belmont 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Kidron Cent. Christian 49
Mansfield Christian 49, Loudonville 41
Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Celina 25
Marietta 59, New Concord John Glenn 43
Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47
Massillon 62, Akr. Coventry 35
Medina 57, Linsly, W.Va. 41
Miller City 77, McComb 49
Milton-Union 60, New Madison Tri-Village 50
Minster 53, Anna 46
Montpelier 70, Jones Leadership Academy 60
Morral Ridgedale 54, Delaware Christian 37
N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 58
Napoleon 43, Bryan 35
New Boston Glenwood 58, Bidwell River Valley 57
New Lexington 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 34
New Riegel 60, Gibsonburg 20
Newark Cath. 53, Hebron Lakewood 37
Newark Licking Valley 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35
Newton Local 66, Legacy Christian 44
Old Fort 72, Lakeside Danbury 60
Perrysburg 81, Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, OT
Pettisville 61, Sherwood Fairview 42
Port Clinton 61, Huron 52
Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45
Rockford Parkway 60, Pioneer N. Central 39
S. Webster 38, Chesapeake 34
Sandusky 78, Clyde 70
Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46
Smithville 56, Massillon Tuslaw 26
St. Clairsville 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 39
St. Paris Graham 39, W. Liberty-Salem 37
Swanton 53, Edgerton 40
Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 58, Trotwood-Madison 56
Tol. Ottawa Hills 74, Northwood 50
Tol. Start 42, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Tree of Life 69, Granville Christian 37
Uniontown Lake 56, Dalton 38
Upper Sandusky 73, Bucyrus 44
Van Wert 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 55
Warren Harding 46, Warren JFK 28
Washington C.H. 74, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53
Wheelersburg 61, Greenup Co., Ky. 51
Willard 67, Oak Harbor 45
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Racine Southern 39
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Salineville Southern 39
Youngs. Mooney 72, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34
Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=
Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Akr. Ellet 46
Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59
Louisville 70, Mentor 62
Scholastic Play by Play Classic=
STVM 67, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 61
Springfield Holiday Showcase=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 43
E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48
Minerva 61, Akr. Springfield 54
N. Royalton 64, Streetsboro 41
Steve Smith Holiday Classic=
Creston Norwayne 60, Berlin Hiland 52
Norton 56, West Salem Northwestern 51
Orrville 66, Rittman 41
Wadsworth 61, Wooster Triway 51
Wooster 71, Richfield Revere 63
The Alley Classic=
Albany Alexander 69, Portsmouth W. 57
Peebles 44, Glouster Trimble 35
Proctorville Fairland 44, Vincent Warren 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Waterford vs. Waverly, ppd.
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Grand River Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/