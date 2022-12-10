AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 73, Akr. North 28

Akr. Hoban 81, Youngs. Liberty 40

Alliance 60, Carrollton 41

Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 49

Archbold 55, Defiance Ayersville 52, OT

Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 27

Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 45

Atwater Waterloo 58, Rootstown 42

Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Mooney 35

Avon 66, Elyria 46

Avon Lake 80, Berea-Midpark 73

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 71, Gibsonburg 38

Bellbrook 56, Middletown Madison Senior 46

Bellevue 64, Sandusky Perkins 59

Belmont Union Local 73, Magnolia, W.Va. 50

Bishop Hartley 56, Cols. DeSales 48

Bluffton 49, Delphos Jefferson 42

Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Newcomerstown 40

Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 50

Bradford 58, Ansonia 46

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Wadsworth 50

Brookfield 71, Mineral Ridge 59

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

Can. Glenoak 72, Can. McKinley 46

Can. South 60, Massillon Tuslaw 37

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 39

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Danville 48

Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 63

Centerburg 70, Mt. Gilead 53

Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49

Chardon NDCL 68, Middlefield Cardinal 59

Cin. Anderson 54, Loveland 50

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Riverview East 46

    • Cin. McNicholas 55, Hamilton Badin 54

    Cin. St. Xavier 86, Cin. Western Hills 63

    Cin. Sycamore 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

    Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Hughes 65

    Circleville Logan Elm 37, Circleville 33

    Cle. E. Tech 74, Cle. Collinwood 29

    Cle. Rhodes 86, Cle. Glenville 78

    Coldwater 41, St. Henry 40

    Cols. Africentric 83, Cols. Briggs 32

    Cols. Beechcroft 65, East 63

    Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Wellington 25

    Cols. Hamilton Twp. 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 65

    Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, West 49

    Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 35

    Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Watterson 23

    Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 57

    Columbia Station Columbia 50, Sullivan Black River 44

    Columbiana 50, Wellsville 47

    Columbiana Crestview 52, New Middletown Spring. 48

    Columbus Grove 53, Ada 52

    Continental 57, Sherwood Fairview 38

    Copley 80, Aurora 60

    Creston Norwayne 75, West Salem Northwestern 57

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Wooster Triway 58

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 56

    Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 51

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70

    Day. Oakwood 40, Carlisle 37

    Defiance 67, St. Marys Memorial 61

    Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 41

    Delaware Olentangy Berlin 59, Hilliard Darby 45

    Delphos St. John’s 64, New Knoxville 48

    Dola Hardin Northern 57, Morral Ridgedale 40

    Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 60

    Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Thornville Sheridan 36

    Dublin Jerome 53, Marysville 50

    Dublin Scioto 66, Canal Winchester 31

    E. Liverpool 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

    E. Palestine 48, Leetonia 29

    Elida 41, Kenton 35

    Elyria Cath. 81, Bay Village Bay 71

    Fairfield 68, Cin. Princeton 57

    Findlay 47, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 41

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Vanlue 25

    Franklin Furnace Green 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

    Fremont Ross 66, Oregon Clay 53

    Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 43

    Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32

    Gahanna Lincoln 54, New Albany 47

    Galion Northmor 51, Howard E. Knox 33

    Gallipolis Gallia 63, Marietta 50

    Garfield Hts. 53, Shaker Hts. 47

    Genoa Area 50, Pemberville Eastwood 38

    Girard 45, Niles McKinley 41

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

    Grafton Midview 60, Amherst Steele 47

    Greenwich S. Cent. 64, Plymouth 26

    Grove City 53, Westerville Cent. 43

    Groveport-Madison 37, Lancaster 35

    Hamilton Ross 58, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46

    Hannibal River 76, Shadyside 33

    Harlan Christian, Ind. 59, Tol. Horizon Science 29

    Hilliard Bradley 51, Hilliard Davidson 49

    Hillsboro 50, Chillicothe 39

    Ironton St. Joseph 57, Latham Western 51

    Jackson Center 46, Botkins 38

    Jefferson Area 70, Hubbard 40

    Kalida 55, Holgate 26

    Kent Roosevelt 55, Barberton 35

    Kettering Fairmont 61, Springfield 44

    Kinsman Badger 71, Southington Chalker 39

    Lakeside Danbury 65, Kansas Lakota 56

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

    Lebanon 57, Milford 51

    Legacy Christian 64, Yellow Springs 37

    Leipsic 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 46

    Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Thomas Worthington 43

    Lexington 59, Ashland 45

    Liberty Christian Academy 73, Granville Christian 58

    Lima Shawnee 65, Lima Bath 45

    Lorain 51, E. Cle. Shaw 36

    Lorain Clearview 54, Oberlin Firelands 43

    Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 35

    Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 50

    Lowellville 76, Bristol 40

    Lucas 71, Mansfield St. Peter’s 29

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

    Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

    Mansfield Christian 43, Crestline 37

    Mansfield Sr. 61, Wooster 44

    Mason 48, Cin. Oak Hills 38

    Mayfield 71, Eastlake North 64

    McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 48

    McConnelsville Morgan 80, Coshocton 62

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

    Medina 77, Strongsville 60

    Medina Highland 67, Tallmadge 50

    Middletown 52, Cin. Colerain 43

    Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. NE 35

    Millersport 51, Fairfield Christian 40

    Minford 61, Lucasville Valley 57

    Mogadore 62, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60

    Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, N. Baltimore 34

    Mt. Vernon 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 36

    N. Can. Hoover 48, Green 47

    N. Ridgeville 62, Olmsted Falls 56

    New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, Bellefontaine 39

    New Lebanon Dixie 52, Arcanum 49

    New Lexington 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 31

    New Philadelphia 61, Mansfield Madison 52

    Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 30

    North Intl 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

    Norton 49, Akr. Coventry 40

    Norwalk 63, Clyde 44

    Oak Harbor 50, Milan Edison 32

    Old Fort 82, Sandusky St. Mary 51

    Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Wapakoneta 28

    Ottoville 67, Ft. Jennings 39

    Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 24

    Parma 62, Medina Buckeye 53

    Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Springfield 53

    Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Northview 40

    Philo 68, Warsaw River View 66

    Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22

    Pickerington N. 69, Galloway Westland 31

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 33

    Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 39

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31

    Portsmouth W. 66, Beaver Eastern 60

    Ravenna 62, Mogadore Field 50

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

    Rossford 61, Millbury Lake 31

    Russia 63, Hou 27

    Salem 57, Minerva 52

    Salineville Southern 44, Hanoverton United 37

    Sandusky 90, Vermilion 47

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 62

    Sheffield Brookside 87, LaGrange Keystone 59

    Sidney 53, Vandalia Butler 33

    South 49, Cols. Eastmoor 39

    Spencerville 58, Convoy Crestview 56

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 63, S. Charleston SE 61, 2OT

    Spring. Kenton Ridge 53, Spring. Shawnee 47

    St. Clairsville 62, Cambridge 48

    St. Paris Graham 57, Richwood N. Union 53

    Steubenville 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28

    Strasburg-Franklin 71, E. Can. 60

    Streetsboro 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

    Struthers 77, Canfield S. Range 69

    Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

    Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

    Tol. Scott 56, Tol. Rogers 52

    Tol. Start 74, Tol. Waite 36

    Tol. Whitmer 73, Lima Sr. 65

    Tontogany Otsego 62, Elmore Woodmore 48

    Troy 71, Fairborn 59

    Uniontown Lake 47, Massillon Jackson 46

    Van Buren 40, McComb 34

    Van Wert 51, Celina 29

    Vienna Mathews 76, Windham 68

    W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38

    W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 35

    W. Liberty-Salem 51, Mechanicsburg 20

    Warren Harding 64, Massillon 53

    Washington C.H. 46, Greenfield McClain 45

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Jackson 40

    Wauseon 46, Edgerton 44

    Waynesville 42, Eaton 41

    Westerville N. 53, Westerville S. 50

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Maumee 50

    Willard 61, Port Clinton 56

    Willoughby S. 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

    Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 45

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Barnesville 33

    Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 46

    Zanesville Maysville 54, New Concord John Glenn 48

    Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Crooksville 34

    Marsha Marsh Tournament=

    Cle. Benedictine 68, Grand River Academy 64

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.