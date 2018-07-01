FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Local golf notebook: Sean Knapp headlines West Penn Amateur

By Paul Schofield
 
Share

Talk about a busy week.

Oakmont resident Sean Knapp will go from playing in the USGA Senior Open last Thursday and Friday to playing in the 118th West Penn Golf Association’s Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Two weeks ago, Knapp played in a special event at the U.S. Open. West Penn Knapp has won the Amateur seven times. He shot an 11-over-par at the U.S. Senior Open and missed the cut.

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Indiana’s Matt Holuta needed a playoff to win the West Penn Amateur in 2017. He beat McMurray’s Chuck Nettles in extra holes at Sunnehanna Country Club. Both golfers shot 2-under 208.

Holuta is not back to defend his title, but Nettles is in the field of 78.

Greensburg’s Mark Goetz, who just finished his freshman year at West Virginia, and Knapp tied for third. Greensburg’s Arnie Cutrell finished fifth. Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Latrobe junior Brady Pevarnik also are participating.

The 54-hole event will feature 36 holes on Monday. The field will be cut to the lowest 32 scores (along with ties) for the final round.

Barchetti headed to Canada

After her best finish as a pro earlier this month at the Connecticut Open, Level Green native Mia Barchetti will be playing in the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada at the Ladies Golf Club in Toronto on the Fourth of July. She will play in a Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The 2013 Penn-Trafford graduate turned pro after graduating from Youngstown State in 2017.

She played in the Cactus League in the Phoenix area during the winter and spring, where she took part in six events before coming home for the summer.

Barchetti’s best finish as a pro was sixth overall and fifth among pros at the Connecticut Open. Her two-round total was a 5-over 149. She opened with a 2-under 70.

Looking ahead

Other upcoming events this week:

• The Greenbrier Open qualifier Monday at the Resort at Glade Springs, W.Va.

• Isaly’s Junior Tour on Monday at The Country Club in Meadville

• Isaly’s Junior Tour on Tuesday at Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red)

• Isaly’s Junior Tour on Thursday at Pittsburgh North Golf Course

• West Penn Open qualifier Thursday at Edgewood Country Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.