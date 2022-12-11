AP NEWS
Samoa upsets defending champion NZ to win Cape Town Sevens

December 11, 2022 GMT

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Samoa pulled off an upset to beat defending champion New Zealand 12-7 with a late try to win the Cape Town Sevens title for the first time on Sunday.

Samoa led the final 5-0 through an early score by Faafoi Falaniko but Brady Rush’s reply in the second half and a conversion by Tepaea Savage put New Zealand ahead 7-5.

It stayed that way until Vaa Apelu Maliko touched down with a minute to go. Falaniko’s last-minute conversion capped victory for the Samoans.

The final played out on a wet Cape Town Stadium field after a heavy rain storm just before kickoff.

Falaniko was also the hero for Samoa in the semifinals when he kicked an extra-time penalty to down host and series leader South Africa 10-7.

Samoa joined South Africa at the top of the standings after three tournaments. New Zealand is third — tied on points with the United States — ahead of its home tournament in Hamilton next.

The U.S. lost 33-17 to New Zealand in the semis but scored a memorable 22-14 victory over South Africa in the third-place playoff to claim bronze.

New Zealand beat defending series champion Australia 31-14 in the women’s final. The New Zealanders had scored four tries, two of them from Tyla Nathan-Wong, and were 26-0 up before the Aussies got on the board. New Zealand ultimately outscored Australia five tries to two.

    • The Cape Town Sevens tournament was returning for the first time since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and ’21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

