AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 33, McHenry 31

Amundsen 42, Woodstock North 37

Aurora Central Catholic 65, Romeoville 51

Benton 33, Nashville 30

Benton Harbor, Mich. 36, Hillcrest 29

Bethalto Civic Memorial 45, Edwardsville 36

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Oneida (ROWVA) 19

Camp Point Central 43, Monmouth-Roseville 39

Carbondale 54, Granite City 48

Centralia Christ Our Rock 53, Red Hill 26

Chicago Resurrection 51, Lincoln Park 28

Dakota 43, Somonauk 37

DeKalb 37, Marengo 33

DeKalb 42, Wauconda 23

Dixon 39, Moline 30

Dixon 40, Richwoods 35

Downers North 73, Downers South 31

Effingham St. Anthony 66, ALAH 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32

Forreston 52, Milledgeville 22

Galena 51, Winnebago 43

Galesburg 81, Burlington, Iowa 29

Gallatin County 58, West Frankfort 37

Geneseo 49, Rockridge 15

Grayslake North 43, Crystal Lake South 32

Grayslake North 57, Woodstock Marian 54

Hall 35, Serena 30

Hamilton County 60, Mt. Carmel 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Herscher 42, Coal City 39

Highland 42, Montgomery County, Mo. 30

Hillcrest 36, Lawton, Mich. 19

Hononegah 54, Rock Falls 28

Hononegah 76, Naperville Central 59

Johnsburg 51, Crystal Lake South 43

Kankakee Trinity Academy 34, Galesburg Christian High School 33

Lake Forest 52, Prospect 27

Lakes Community 38, McHenry 20

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Libertyville 51, Vernon Hills 22

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 40

    Lovejoy 70, Kankakee 39

    Loyola 57, Cary-Grove 19

    Macomb 61, Abingdon 39

    Maine South 50, Wheaton Warrenville South 35

    Marengo 45, Crystal Lake Central 38

    Marshall Co., Ky. 65, Goreville 44

    Mendota 47, Earlville 31

    Morgan Park 70, Harvey Thornton 33

    Mounds Meridian 48, Fulton City, Ky. 25

    Mt. Pulaski 53, Blue Ridge 15

    Mt. Zion 51, Tolono Unity 36

    N. Vermillion, Ind. 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

    Naperville North 52, Sandburg 42

    Neoga 53, Newton 44

    Nokomis 67, Mount Olive 26

    Normal Community 57, Urbana 20

    Ottawa 49, Streator 15

    Pecatonica 42, Forreston 32

    Peoria Notre Dame 77, Normal West 44

    Petersburg PORTA 40, Staunton 34

    Pleasant Plains 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 26

    Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 50, East Dubuque 35

    Prairie Ridge 37, Round Lake 14

    Prairie Ridge 49, Richmond-Burton 10

    Providence 65, IC Catholic 35

    Proviso East 64, Chicago (Christ the King) 28

    Putnam County 56, LaMoille 9

    River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, West Carroll 12

    Rock Falls 63, Moline 42

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rock Island Alleman 58, Annawan 37

    Rockford Boylan 54, Machesney Park Harlem 41

    Rockford Lutheran 45, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30

    Rolling Meadows 53, Niles West 43

    S. Bend Washington, Ind. 69, Bolingbrook 63

    Sangamon Valley 47, Argenta-Oreana 27

    Sherrard 43, Wethersfield 35

    Sterling Newman 40, Polo 36

    Stillman Valley 50, Rockford Christian 36

    Taylorville 45, Rochester 37

    West Chicago 42, St. Edward 24

    Wheaton Academy 49, Lisle 35

    Woodstock Marian 47, Johnsburg 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.