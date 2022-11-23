West Indies to bowl 1st in 4-day tour match before 1st test

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The West Indies will bowl first as the Caribbean side completes its build-up for the first of two test matches against Australia beginning Nov. 30 in Perth.

The visitors are playing a four-day match against a Prime Minister’s X1 at Manuka Oval. PM’s X1 captain Josh Inglis won the toss Wednesday and chose to bat first.

The West Indies struggled against a combined ACT/NSW XI last week, taken for 426-4 in a three-day match that ended in a draw.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is competing with Shamarh Brooks for a test spot.

For the hosts, opener Marcus Harris will have first opportunity to press his case for a recall to the Australian test side, having been picked in the 13-man squad for the first Perth test.

Harris has been in strong Sheffield Shield domestic first-class form but remains behind Usman Khawaja and David Warner for a role as an opener.

The teams will play a second test — a day-nighter at Adelaide Oval — beginning Dec. 8.

Teams:

Prime Minister’s XI: Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw, Henry Hunt, Peter Handscomb, Josh Inglis (captain), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy.

West Indies: Kraigg Bathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

