Devils visit the Ducks after Mercer’s 2-goal game

By The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim has gone 8-12-1 in home games and 12-25-4 overall. The Ducks have a 7-13-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 15-2-1 record in road games and a 26-12-3 record overall. The Devils have scored 141 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Mercer led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 12 goals with 21 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

    Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

