New Jersey visits Carolina to open the second round

New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -117, Devils -103; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils to open the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Devils went 3-2 against the Hurricanes in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 12, the Devils won 3-0.

Carolina is 52-21-9 overall and 23-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 24-7-6 record in one-goal games.

New Jersey has gone 52-22-8 overall with a 22-9-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils have gone 19-6-4 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Jesper Fast has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 22 goals and 53 assists for the Devils. Erik Haula has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: out (hand), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee), Jack Drury: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .