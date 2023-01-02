Carolina visits New York after Stepan’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils.

New York has a 4-6-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 20-12-6 record overall. The Rangers have a +18 scoring differential, with 121 total goals scored and 103 conceded.

Carolina has gone 25-6-6 overall with a 10-1-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have given up 94 goals while scoring 115 for a +21 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has scored 13 goals with 17 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 16 goals with 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 10-0-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

