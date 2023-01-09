AP NEWS
Hurricanes host the Devils after Pacioretty’s 2-goal game

By The Associated PressJanuary 9, 2023 GMT

New Jersey Devils (25-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils after Max Pacioretty’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Carolina is 25-8-7 overall with a 10-2-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have allowed 107 goals while scoring 124 for a +17 scoring differential.

New Jersey has a 7-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 25-12-3 record overall. The Devils have allowed 105 goals while scoring 136 for a +31 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 4-1. Pacioretty scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

    • Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Stefan Noesen: day to day (lower body).

    Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

