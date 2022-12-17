Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caldwell 57, Borah 53
Camas County 71, Garden Valley 47
Firth 54, Malad 19
Kamiah 56, Genesee 22
Layton Christian Academy, Utah 73, Eagle 67
Middleton 65, Emmett 32
Payette 63, Vale, Ore. 53
Pocatello 72, Baker, Ore. 52
Preston 71, Bear River, Utah 58
Pullman, Wash. 75, Moscow 44
Sugar-Salem 70, Kimberly 55
Teton 60, Aberdeen 53
Troy 56, Clearwater Valley 44
Vision Charter 58, Wilder 29
Watersprings 58, N. Gem 28
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake 62, Farson-Eden, Wyo. 33
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 64, West Side 55
Grace 64, Evanston, Wyo. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Council vs. Tri-Valley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/