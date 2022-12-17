AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caldwell 57, Borah 53

Camas County 71, Garden Valley 47

Firth 54, Malad 19

Kamiah 56, Genesee 22

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 73, Eagle 67

Middleton 65, Emmett 32

Payette 63, Vale, Ore. 53

Pocatello 72, Baker, Ore. 52

Preston 71, Bear River, Utah 58

Pullman, Wash. 75, Moscow 44

Sugar-Salem 70, Kimberly 55

Teton 60, Aberdeen 53

Troy 56, Clearwater Valley 44

Vision Charter 58, Wilder 29

Watersprings 58, N. Gem 28

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake 62, Farson-Eden, Wyo. 33

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 64, West Side 55

Grace 64, Evanston, Wyo. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Council vs. Tri-Valley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

