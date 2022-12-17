AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 84, Thermopolis 71

Cheyenne Central 59, Greeley West, Colo. 30

Cheyenne East 56, Del Norte, Colo. 46

Cody 58, Sheridan 43

Fort Collins, Colo. 75, Laramie 56

Glenwood Springs, Colo. 61, Campbell County 56

Guernsey-Sunrise 0, Midwest 0

Pine Bluffs 72, Prospect Ridge Academy, Colo. 57

Resurrection Christian, Colo. 75, Cheyenne East 72, OT

Douglas Classic=

Douglas 81, Burns 30

Lander 47, Douglas 43

Lander 51, Wheatland 40

Lovell 44, Burns 28

Wheatland 55, Lovell 54, OT

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake, Idaho 62, Farson-Eden 33

Casper Kelly Walsh 64, West Side, Idaho 55

Grace, Idaho 64, Evanston 42

Green River 63, Rawlins 43

Jackson Hole 42, Casper Natrona 38

Lyman 49, Cheyenne South 38

Manila, Utah 74, Pinedale 62

Riverton 60, Mountain View 29

Thunder Basin 62, Rock Springs 48

Foothills Classic=

Big Horn 70, Wyoming Indian 56

Greybull 62, Big Piney 45

Tongue River 84, Wyoming Indian 54

Tongue River 85, St. Stephens 47

Wright 56, Big Piney 49

Wright 62, Wind River 51

Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 106, Rock River 25

Lingle-Fort Laramie 67, Encampment 32

Southeast 79, Rock River 33

Wrangler Invite=

Cokeville 73, Riverside 51

Dubois 46, Rocky Mountain 44

Kemmerer 71, Riverside 38

Little Snake River 51, Dubois 47

    • Little Snake River 60, Upton 47

    Rocky Mountain 44, Cokeville 39

    Shoshoni 59, Meeteetse 30

    Upton 46, Meeteetse 20

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Torrington, ccd.

    Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., ppd.

    Sioux County, Neb. vs. Lusk, ppd. to Feb 16th.

    Sundance vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

