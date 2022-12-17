Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 84, Thermopolis 71
Cheyenne Central 59, Greeley West, Colo. 30
Cheyenne East 56, Del Norte, Colo. 46
Cody 58, Sheridan 43
Fort Collins, Colo. 75, Laramie 56
Glenwood Springs, Colo. 61, Campbell County 56
Guernsey-Sunrise 0, Midwest 0
Pine Bluffs 72, Prospect Ridge Academy, Colo. 57
Resurrection Christian, Colo. 75, Cheyenne East 72, OT
Douglas Classic=
Douglas 81, Burns 30
Lander 47, Douglas 43
Lander 51, Wheatland 40
Lovell 44, Burns 28
Wheatland 55, Lovell 54, OT
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake, Idaho 62, Farson-Eden 33
Casper Kelly Walsh 64, West Side, Idaho 55
Grace, Idaho 64, Evanston 42
Green River 63, Rawlins 43
Jackson Hole 42, Casper Natrona 38
Lyman 49, Cheyenne South 38
Manila, Utah 74, Pinedale 62
Riverton 60, Mountain View 29
Thunder Basin 62, Rock Springs 48
Foothills Classic=
Big Horn 70, Wyoming Indian 56
Greybull 62, Big Piney 45
Tongue River 84, Wyoming Indian 54
Tongue River 85, St. Stephens 47
Wright 56, Big Piney 49
Wright 62, Wind River 51
Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 106, Rock River 25
Lingle-Fort Laramie 67, Encampment 32
Southeast 79, Rock River 33
Wrangler Invite=
Cokeville 73, Riverside 51
Dubois 46, Rocky Mountain 44
Kemmerer 71, Riverside 38
Little Snake River 51, Dubois 47
Little Snake River 60, Upton 47
Rocky Mountain 44, Cokeville 39
Shoshoni 59, Meeteetse 30
Upton 46, Meeteetse 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Torrington, ccd.
Newcastle vs. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., ppd.
Sioux County, Neb. vs. Lusk, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Sundance vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.
