Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 68, Buffalo Gap 59

Amherst County 61, Louisa 45

Auburn 50, Glenvar 38

Battlefield 49, Unity Reed 31

Carlisle 73, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37

Charles City County High School 81, Appomattox Regional GS 61

Chatham 69, Magna Vista 68

Chilhowie 74, Castlewood 34

Colonial Heights 73, Maggie L. Walker GS 44

Covington 82, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 55

Fairfax Christian 55, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 53

Fauquier 50, Brentsville 32

Fluvanna 68, Buckingham County 34

Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 20

Freedom (South Riding) 63, Osbourn 53

Gloucester 60, Warhill 57

Grace Christian 68, StoneBridge School 40

Guardian Christian 65, Grove Avenue Baptist 63

Hargrave Military 88, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 75

Heritage (Lynchburg) 59, Brookville 33

Heritage Christian 76, Evangel Christian 62

Hopewell 70, Armstrong 38

James River 72, Huguenot 50

Jefferson Forest 84, Liberty Christian 60

Johnson County, Tenn. 72, Holston 42

Lancaster 74, Northampton 57

Liberty-Bealeton 71, Warren County 42

Lloyd Bird 73, George Wythe-Richmond 37

Loudoun County 59, Broad Run 54

Loudoun Valley 64, Heritage (Leesburg) 41

Manchester 76, Cosby 31

Mecklenburg County 64, Nottoway 60

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 72, Jefferson Christian 49

    • Meridian High School 69, Trinity at Meadowview 19

    Midlothian 82, Clover Hill 66

    Monacan 82, Powhatan 53

    Oak Hill Academy 77, Westwood, S.C. 55

    Park View-Sterling 56, Luray 54

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 48

    Patriot 85, Osbourn Park 34

    Paw Paw, W.Va. 56, Legacy Christian Academy 23

    Pineville, Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 46

    Poquoson 50, Arcadia 47

    Ridgeview Christian 59, Appalachian Christian 37

    Riverside 59, Rock Ridge 51

    Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29

    Rustburg 57, Liberty-Bedford 42

    Skyline 78, John Handley 64

    Spotswood 90, Waynesboro 28

    Stone Bridge 69, Westlake, Md. 66

    Sussex Central 32, Surry County 12

    The New Community School 83, Yeshivah 35

    Timberlake Christian 47, King’s Christian 9

    Walsingham Academy 75, Tabb 48

    William Byrd 63, Christiansburg 48

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.