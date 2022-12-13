Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 68, Buffalo Gap 59
Amherst County 61, Louisa 45
Auburn 50, Glenvar 38
Battlefield 49, Unity Reed 31
Carlisle 73, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37
Charles City County High School 81, Appomattox Regional GS 61
Chatham 69, Magna Vista 68
Chilhowie 74, Castlewood 34
Colonial Heights 73, Maggie L. Walker GS 44
Covington 82, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 55
Fairfax Christian 55, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 53
Fauquier 50, Brentsville 32
Fluvanna 68, Buckingham County 34
Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 20
Freedom (South Riding) 63, Osbourn 53
Gloucester 60, Warhill 57
Grace Christian 68, StoneBridge School 40
Guardian Christian 65, Grove Avenue Baptist 63
Hargrave Military 88, Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 75
Heritage (Lynchburg) 59, Brookville 33
Heritage Christian 76, Evangel Christian 62
Hopewell 70, Armstrong 38
James River 72, Huguenot 50
Jefferson Forest 84, Liberty Christian 60
Johnson County, Tenn. 72, Holston 42
Lancaster 74, Northampton 57
Liberty-Bealeton 71, Warren County 42
Lloyd Bird 73, George Wythe-Richmond 37
Loudoun County 59, Broad Run 54
Loudoun Valley 64, Heritage (Leesburg) 41
Manchester 76, Cosby 31
Mecklenburg County 64, Nottoway 60
Mercer Christian, W.Va. 72, Jefferson Christian 49
Meridian High School 69, Trinity at Meadowview 19
Midlothian 82, Clover Hill 66
Monacan 82, Powhatan 53
Oak Hill Academy 77, Westwood, S.C. 55
Park View-Sterling 56, Luray 54
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Cloudland, Tenn. 48
Patriot 85, Osbourn Park 34
Paw Paw, W.Va. 56, Legacy Christian Academy 23
Pineville, Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 46
Poquoson 50, Arcadia 47
Ridgeview Christian 59, Appalachian Christian 37
Riverside 59, Rock Ridge 51
Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29
Rustburg 57, Liberty-Bedford 42
Skyline 78, John Handley 64
Spotswood 90, Waynesboro 28
Stone Bridge 69, Westlake, Md. 66
Sussex Central 32, Surry County 12
The New Community School 83, Yeshivah 35
Timberlake Christian 47, King’s Christian 9
Walsingham Academy 75, Tabb 48
William Byrd 63, Christiansburg 48
