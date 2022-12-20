AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. East 2

Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Ashtabula St. John 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Massillon Tuslaw 33

Athens 48, Albany Alexander 28

Bellaire 46, Barnesville 26

Bellbrook 78, Trotwood-Madison 50

Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 27

Bishop Fenwick 64, Cin. Withrow 16

Bristol 42, Cortland Maplewood 37

Brookfield 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 24

Brookville 38, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 31

Brunswick 64, Hebron Lakewood 41

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39, St. Clairsville 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 15

Can. South 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 21

Canfield S. Range 45, Niles McKinley 19

Cin. Aiken 53, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 22

Cin. West Clermont 71, Milford 34

Cin. Winton Woods 48, Lebanon 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Batavia Clermont NE 35

Cle. Hts. 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 60, OT

Clyde 46, Lexington 40

Columbia Station Columbia 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 35

Columbiana Crestview 59, Newton Falls 35

Crown City S. Gallia 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45

Cuyahoga Falls 54, Mayfield 33

Eastlake North 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 43

Fairfield 41, Cin. Sycamore 37

Franklin 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

Fremont Ross 41, Napoleon 34

Gallipolis Gallia 49, Chesapeake 47

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 33

    • Germantown Valley View 62, Day. Belmont 28

    Gibsonburg 60, Oregon Stritch 20

    Girard 49, Struthers 48

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, E. Can. 33

    Goshen 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 29

    Hamilton Badin 86, Trenton Edgewood 52

    Hamilton Ross 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 30

    Jackson 57, Logan 47

    Kent Roosevelt 47, Twinsburg 34

    Leesburg Fairfield 61, Manchester 17

    Lima Perry 37, Continental 29, OT

    Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 45

    Lorain Clearview 58, Garfield Hts. 40

    Loveland 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 33

    Marietta 49, Philo 38

    Medina Highland 51, Medina 32

    Middletown 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 46

    Milan Edison 51, Oberlin Firelands 41

    Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Zanesville 25

    Monroe 46, Fairborn 23

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 42, Bethel-Tate 37

    Navarre Fairless 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 32

    New Middletown Spring. 57, Columbiana 27

    Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, E. Liverpool 47

    Oregon Clay 43, Oak Harbor 39

    Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Tipp City Bethel 30

    Oxford Talawanda 63, Middletown Madison Senior 31

    Parma Normandy 66, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52

    Peebles 56, RULH 46

    Poland Seminary 55, Jefferson Area 37

    Ravenna SE 35, Mogadore 34

    Richwood N. Union 51, Mt. Gilead 30

    Rockford Parkway 59, Celina 31

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 50, Gates Mills Hawken 41

    Sherwood Fairview 80, Hamler Patrick Henry 69

    Solon 70, Mentor 35

    Southington Chalker 63, Windham 45

    Spencerville 56, Ft. Jennings 26

    Steubenville 55, Lisbon Beaver 20

    Thornville Sheridan 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

    Uhrichsville Claymont 37, Coshocton 34

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Clayton Northmont 36

    Van Wert 57, Delphos St. John’s 32

    Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 44

    W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46, Newcomerstown 24

    Warren Champion 49, Campbell Memorial 23

    Waterford 54, Glouster Trimble 10

    Wheelersburg 52, Lucasville Valley 32

    Wickliffe 53, Conneaut 50

    Willard 46, Ontario 33

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 21

    Youngs. East 46, Warren JFK 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. Mineral Ridge, ccd.

    Carey vs. New Riegel, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.