Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. East 2
Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Ashtabula St. John 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Massillon Tuslaw 33
Athens 48, Albany Alexander 28
Bellaire 46, Barnesville 26
Bellbrook 78, Trotwood-Madison 50
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 27
Bishop Fenwick 64, Cin. Withrow 16
Bristol 42, Cortland Maplewood 37
Brookfield 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 24
Brookville 38, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 31
Brunswick 64, Hebron Lakewood 41
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39, St. Clairsville 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 15
Can. South 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 21
Canfield S. Range 45, Niles McKinley 19
Cin. Aiken 53, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 22
Cin. West Clermont 71, Milford 34
Cin. Winton Woods 48, Lebanon 44
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Batavia Clermont NE 35
Cle. Hts. 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 60, OT
Clyde 46, Lexington 40
Columbia Station Columbia 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 35
Columbiana Crestview 59, Newton Falls 35
Crown City S. Gallia 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45
Cuyahoga Falls 54, Mayfield 33
Eastlake North 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 43
Fairfield 41, Cin. Sycamore 37
Franklin 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38
Fremont Ross 41, Napoleon 34
Gallipolis Gallia 49, Chesapeake 47
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 33
Germantown Valley View 62, Day. Belmont 28
Gibsonburg 60, Oregon Stritch 20
Girard 49, Struthers 48
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, E. Can. 33
Goshen 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 29
Hamilton Badin 86, Trenton Edgewood 52
Hamilton Ross 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 30
Jackson 57, Logan 47
Kent Roosevelt 47, Twinsburg 34
Leesburg Fairfield 61, Manchester 17
Lima Perry 37, Continental 29, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 45
Lorain Clearview 58, Garfield Hts. 40
Loveland 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 33
Marietta 49, Philo 38
Medina Highland 51, Medina 32
Middletown 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 46
Milan Edison 51, Oberlin Firelands 41
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Zanesville 25
Monroe 46, Fairborn 23
Mowrystown Whiteoak 42, Bethel-Tate 37
Navarre Fairless 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 32
New Middletown Spring. 57, Columbiana 27
Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, E. Liverpool 47
Oregon Clay 43, Oak Harbor 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Tipp City Bethel 30
Oxford Talawanda 63, Middletown Madison Senior 31
Parma Normandy 66, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52
Peebles 56, RULH 46
Poland Seminary 55, Jefferson Area 37
Ravenna SE 35, Mogadore 34
Richwood N. Union 51, Mt. Gilead 30
Rockford Parkway 59, Celina 31
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 50, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Sherwood Fairview 80, Hamler Patrick Henry 69
Solon 70, Mentor 35
Southington Chalker 63, Windham 45
Spencerville 56, Ft. Jennings 26
Steubenville 55, Lisbon Beaver 20
Thornville Sheridan 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Uhrichsville Claymont 37, Coshocton 34
Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Clayton Northmont 36
Van Wert 57, Delphos St. John’s 32
Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 44
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46, Newcomerstown 24
Warren Champion 49, Campbell Memorial 23
Waterford 54, Glouster Trimble 10
Wheelersburg 52, Lucasville Valley 32
Wickliffe 53, Conneaut 50
Willard 46, Ontario 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 21
Youngs. East 46, Warren JFK 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. Mineral Ridge, ccd.
Carey vs. New Riegel, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/