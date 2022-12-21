AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley, Correctionville 11

Ames 65, Waterloo, East 59

Ankeny Centennial 65, Ankeny 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57

Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49

Baxter 93, GMG, Garwin 35

Beckman, Dyersville 54, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43

Benton Community 69, Clear Creek-Amana 65

Bettendorf 74, North Scott, Eldridge 50

Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

Bondurant Farrar 67, Carroll 60

Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 54

CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty High School 67

Central City 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Chariton 47

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40

Clarksville 63, Janesville 40

Clear Lake 77, Algona 48

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 52

Danville 69, Eldon Cardinal 30

Davenport, Central 83, Clinton 54

Davenport, West 85, Davenport, North 70

Decorah 62, Waukon 49

Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57

Denver 59, AGWSR, Ackley 49

Dubuque, Senior 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52

East Mills 69, Bedford 29

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45

    • Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 55

    Fairfield 62, Keokuk 56

    Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 24

    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Eagle Grove 21

    Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54

    Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44

    Harlan 80, Clarinda 54

    Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

    Harrisburg, S.D. 83, LeMars 47

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Unity Christian 64

    Hillcrest Academy 59, Wapello 46

    Hudson 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

    Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

    IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62

    Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43

    Iowa Falls-Alden 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 51

    Kee, Lansing 47, West Central, Maynard 38

    Lamoni 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48

    Lisbon 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 56

    Lynnville-Sully 65, Belle Plaine 21

    MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 44

    MOC-Floyd Valley 78, George-Little Rock 54

    Madrid 66, Ogden 37

    Maquoketa 90, Bellevue 78

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Trinity Christian High School 47

    Marshalltown 85, Des Moines, East 60

    Mason City 57, Spencer 52

    Melcher-Dallas 46, Seymour 44

    Montezuma 73, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

    Monticello 60, Camanche 21

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Murray 41

    Mount Vernon 63, Independence 51

    Muscatine 56, Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, OT

    Nevada 87, Greene County 56

    Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Hancock, Britt 42

    Newton 79, Albia 48

    Nodaway Valley 71, Mount Ayr 60

    North Butler, Greene 52, BCLUW, Conrad 39

    North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

    North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 67

    Northeast, Goose Lake 68, Anamosa 56

    Norwalk 63, Des Moines, Lincoln 55

    Okoboji, Milford 57, Boyden-Hull 54

    Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption, Davenport 56

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City High 39

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 68, Easton Valley 49

    Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 44

    Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45

    Roland-Story, Story City 64, PCM, Monroe 39

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

    Sioux City, East 72, Spirit Lake 45

    South Hamilton, Jewell 67, West Marshall, State Center 49

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 63, Postville 30

    Storm Lake 85, PAC-LM 49

    Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 47

    Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 66, Central Elkader 36

    Underwood 76, Tri-Center, Neola 52

    Valley, West Des Moines 71, Southeast Polk 43

    Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

    Washington 57, Fort Madison 37

    Waterloo Christian School 95, Riceville 63

    Waterloo, West 49, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

    Waukee Northwest 73, Urbandale 41

    Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood, Cresco 56

    West Branch 65, Tipton 47

    West Fork, Sheffield 70, Osage 53

    West Lyon, Inwood 52, Sioux Center 38

    West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 49

    Western Christian 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

    Woodbine 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

