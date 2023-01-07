AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Tri-Center, Neola 50

Algona 90, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 47

Ankeny Centennial 54, Southeast Polk 52

Ankeny Christian Academy 64, Diagonal 28

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Dike-New Hartford 44

Assumption, Davenport 56, Bettendorf 43

B-G-M 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44

Bondurant Farrar 73, North Polk, Alleman 66

Carroll 68, Carlisle 66

Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, West Branch 49

Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39

Central Decatur, Leon 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Charles City 67, Waukon 41

Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Glidden-Ralston 34

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 64, Whiting 22

Davenport, Central 86, Davenport, North 61

Davenport, West 77, Muscatine 63

Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 58

Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53

Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 44

Dubuque, Senior 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 39

Dunkerton 81, Baxter 67

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 45

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Centerville 50

Emmetsburg 41, East Sac County 39

Epworth, Western Dubuque 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

    • Essex 66, Griswold 61, 2OT

    Estherville Lincoln Central 53, Cherokee, Washington 31

    Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hinton 61

    Gilbert 60, Boone 26

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 49

    Glenwood 88, Shenandoah 32

    Grand View Christian 96, Perry 46

    Grundy Center 52, BCLUW, Conrad 17

    Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56

    Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

    Holy Trinity 61, Central Lee, Donnellson 49

    Hudson 81, Denver 63

    Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Waterloo, East 73

    Keokuk 53, Knox County, Mo. 38

    Keota 62, H-L-V, Victor 41

    Knoxville 55, Albia 51

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Atlantic 63

    Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38

    Lenox 94, Nodaway Valley 85

    Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46

    Louisa-Muscatine 54, Wapello 40

    Lynnville-Sully 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

    MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Central Elkader 38

    Madrid 51, AC/GC 49

    Manson Northwest Webster 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Lisbon 55

    Marion 86, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

    Mason City 61, Fort Dodge 51

    Midland, Wyoming 57, Starmont 39

    Missouri Valley 70, Heartland Christian 25

    Montezuma 83, English Valleys, North English 28

    Moravia 73, Murray 58

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Moulton-Udell 34

    Mount Pleasant 59, Fort Madison 58

    New Hampton 64, Crestwood, Cresco 52

    Newell-Fonda 92, PAC-LM 54

    Newman Catholic, Mason City 63, Saint Ansgar 30

    North Fayette Valley 72, West Central, Maynard 44

    North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Calamus-Wheatland 27

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Belle Plaine 29

    North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

    Norwalk 62, Grinnell 36

    Ogden 66, Panorama, Panora 39

    Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 43

    Pella Christian 53, Pella 41

    Pleasant Valley 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

    Pleasantville 61, Interstate 35,Truro 30

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 51

    Quad Cities, Ill. 56, Pathway Christian 39

    Ridge View 63, Westwood, Sloan 56

    Riverside, Oakland 72, Logan-Magnolia 50

    Roland-Story, Story City 75, West Marshall, State Center 22

    Seymour 44, Lamoni 34

    Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41

    Sioux Center 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, West Bend-Mallard 50

    Sioux City, West 50, LeMars 31

    Solon 55, Benton Community 41

    South Central Calhoun 65, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42

    South Hamilton, Jewell 62, PCM, Monroe 48

    South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 43

    South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50

    Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 81, East Union, Afton 43

    Springville 70, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Unity Christian 41

    Stanton def. Hamburg, forfeit

    Treynor 51, Underwood 44

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 75, Kee, Lansing 44

    Urbandale 50, Ankeny 49

    WACO, Wayland 68, Pekin 36

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Union Community, LaPorte City 57

    Washington 62, Fairfield 49

    Waterloo Christian School 79, Collins-Maxwell 57

    Waukee 60, Valley, West Des Moines 38

    Waukee Northwest 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52

    Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Decorah 58

    Webster City 72, Humboldt 71

    West Burlington 49, Danville 38

    West Delaware, Manchester 80, Clear Creek-Amana 59

    West Fork, Sheffield 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47

    West Hancock, Britt 71, Bishop Garrigan 57

    West Harrison, Mondamin 76, Woodbine 48

    West Sioux 72, Trinity Christian High School 48

    Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 50

    Woodward-Granger 53, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/