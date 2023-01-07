Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Tri-Center, Neola 50
Algona 90, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 47
Ankeny Centennial 54, Southeast Polk 52
Ankeny Christian Academy 64, Diagonal 28
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Dike-New Hartford 44
Assumption, Davenport 56, Bettendorf 43
B-G-M 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44
Bondurant Farrar 73, North Polk, Alleman 66
Carroll 68, Carlisle 66
Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, West Branch 49
Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar, Marion 53
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Iowa City West 62
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39
Central Decatur, Leon 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Charles City 67, Waukon 41
Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Glidden-Ralston 34
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 64, Whiting 22
Davenport, Central 86, Davenport, North 61
Davenport, West 77, Muscatine 63
Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 58
Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Roosevelt 53
Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 44
Dubuque, Senior 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 39
Dunkerton 81, Baxter 67
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 45
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 59, Centerville 50
Emmetsburg 41, East Sac County 39
Epworth, Western Dubuque 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Essex 66, Griswold 61, 2OT
Estherville Lincoln Central 53, Cherokee, Washington 31
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hinton 61
Gilbert 60, Boone 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 49
Glenwood 88, Shenandoah 32
Grand View Christian 96, Perry 46
Grundy Center 52, BCLUW, Conrad 17
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56
Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20
Holy Trinity 61, Central Lee, Donnellson 49
Hudson 81, Denver 63
Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Waterloo, East 73
Keokuk 53, Knox County, Mo. 38
Keota 62, H-L-V, Victor 41
Knoxville 55, Albia 51
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 80, Atlantic 63
Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38
Lenox 94, Nodaway Valley 85
Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46
Louisa-Muscatine 54, Wapello 40
Lynnville-Sully 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Central Elkader 38
Madrid 51, AC/GC 49
Manson Northwest Webster 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Lisbon 55
Marion 86, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Mason City 61, Fort Dodge 51
Midland, Wyoming 57, Starmont 39
Missouri Valley 70, Heartland Christian 25
Montezuma 83, English Valleys, North English 28
Moravia 73, Murray 58
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Moulton-Udell 34
Mount Pleasant 59, Fort Madison 58
New Hampton 64, Crestwood, Cresco 52
Newell-Fonda 92, PAC-LM 54
Newman Catholic, Mason City 63, Saint Ansgar 30
North Fayette Valley 72, West Central, Maynard 44
North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Calamus-Wheatland 27
North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Belle Plaine 29
North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
Norwalk 62, Grinnell 36
Ogden 66, Panorama, Panora 39
Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 43
Pella Christian 53, Pella 41
Pleasant Valley 60, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
Pleasantville 61, Interstate 35,Truro 30
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 51
Quad Cities, Ill. 56, Pathway Christian 39
Ridge View 63, Westwood, Sloan 56
Riverside, Oakland 72, Logan-Magnolia 50
Roland-Story, Story City 75, West Marshall, State Center 22
Seymour 44, Lamoni 34
Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41
Sioux Center 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, West Bend-Mallard 50
Sioux City, West 50, LeMars 31
Solon 55, Benton Community 41
South Central Calhoun 65, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, PCM, Monroe 48
South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36
South Winneshiek, Calmar 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 81, East Union, Afton 43
Springville 70, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Unity Christian 41
Stanton def. Hamburg, forfeit
Treynor 51, Underwood 44
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 75, Kee, Lansing 44
Urbandale 50, Ankeny 49
WACO, Wayland 68, Pekin 36
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
Washington 62, Fairfield 49
Waterloo Christian School 79, Collins-Maxwell 57
Waukee 60, Valley, West Des Moines 38
Waukee Northwest 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Decorah 58
Webster City 72, Humboldt 71
West Burlington 49, Danville 38
West Delaware, Manchester 80, Clear Creek-Amana 59
West Fork, Sheffield 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47
West Hancock, Britt 71, Bishop Garrigan 57
West Harrison, Mondamin 76, Woodbine 48
West Sioux 72, Trinity Christian High School 48
Winterset 62, ADM, Adel 50
Woodward-Granger 53, West Central Valley, Stuart 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/