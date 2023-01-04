AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, Treynor 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Union Community, LaPorte City 33

Assumption, Davenport 60, Davenport, West 50

Belle Plaine 47, Colfax-Mingo 46

CAM, Anita 58, Glidden-Ralston 28

Camanche 54, West Branch 49

Carroll 57, Boone 25

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 50

Central Decatur, Leon 74, Wayne, Corydon 40

Creston 68, Clarinda 45

Davenport, North 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Des Moines, Roosevelt 82, Winterset 77

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Urbandale 39

Dubuque, Senior 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

East Mills 83, Essex 21

Glenwood 68, Atlantic 55

Humboldt 68, Fort Dodge 59

Johnston 62, Southeast Polk 55

Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 27

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Central City 28

Marshalltown 70, Des Moines, North 66

Murray 47, Melcher-Dallas 33

Nevada 81, Perry 43

North Fayette Valley 57, Central Elkader 41

North Scott, Eldridge 56, Muscatine 47

Osage 87, Rockford 51

Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, Central 40

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 31

Roland-Story, Story City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 41

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 31

Van Meter 67, Ogden 49

Wapello 63, Lone Tree 42

Waukee Northwest 56, Ankeny Centennial 42

West Fork, Sheffield 60, North Butler, Greene 54

    • West Liberty 33, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Unity Christian, ppd.

    Cherokee, Washington vs. Sioux City, East, ppd.

    East Sac County vs. Woodbury Central, Moville, ppd.

    Emmetsburg vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

    George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 28th.

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.

    Kingsley-Pierson vs. Sioux City, North, ppd.

    MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Rock Valley, ppd.

    MVAOCOU vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to Jan 26th.

    Okoboji, Milford vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Jan 26th.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.

    South O’Brien, Paullina vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd.

    Southeast Valley vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.

    Underwood vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

    West Monona vs. Logan-Magnolia, ppd.

    West Sioux vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 7th.

    Western Christian vs. Worthington, Minn., ppd. to Jan 5th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

