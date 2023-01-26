Sharp scores 18 off the bench, leads No. 3 Houston over UCF

Central Florida guard C.J. Kelly, left, and Houston guard Marcus Sasser scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 on Wednesday night.

Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and 10 assists, and Marcus Sasser also scored 14 for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who lost 56-55 at home to Temple on Sunday.

Ithiel Horton scored 18 points and Taylor Hendricks had 17 for UCF (13-7, 4-4). Hendricks’ three-point play capped a 6-0 run that pulled the Knights within 67-62 with 7:02 remaining.

NO. 4 TENNESSEE 70, GEORGIA 41

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points.

Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight points as Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago.

The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4), who managed just 29% shooting from the field, were led by Terry Roberts with 11 points.

NO. 13 XAVIER 82, NO. 19 UCONN 79

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and Xavier won its 13th in 14 games.

Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier (17-4, 9-1 Big East), which led by 17 in the first half and 39-24 at halftime.

Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn (16-6, 5-6), leading a comeback that fell just short. Tristen Newton added 23 points for the Huskies.

NO. 23 PROVIDENCE 79, BUTLER 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 16 points and seven rebounds as Providence dominated Butler inside.

Devin Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East), who have won two straight since back-to-back losses at Creighton and Marquette. Providence had a 42-24 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 48-20 in the paint.

Eric Hunter Jr. had 12 points and Jayden Taylor scored 10 with a team-high five rebounds for Butler (11-11, 3-8).

