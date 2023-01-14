Forbes scores 27, Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 27 points as Tulane beat UCF 77-69 on Saturday.

Forbes added six rebounds and three steals for the Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Cook scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five steals. Kevin Cross recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Tyem Freeman led the way for the Knights (13-5, 4-2) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. CJ Kelly added 17 points for UCF. In addition, Taylor Hendricks finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Tulane took the lead with 18:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. Forbes led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-23 at the break. Tulane was outscored by UCF in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Cook led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Tulane’s next game is Tuesday against Houston at home, and UCF visits South Florida on Saturday.

