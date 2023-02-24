AP NEWS
Inter Miami hosts CF Montreal for season opener

By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +153, Montreal +163, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami begins the season at home against CF Montreal.

Miami went 14-14-6 overall and 10-4-3 at home last season. Miami scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 56.

Montreal went 20-9-5 overall and 11-4-2 on the road in the 2022 season. Montreal scored 63 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: None listed.

Montreal: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

