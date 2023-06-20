Toye and CF Montreal host Nashville

Nashville SC (10-3-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (7-9-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC +159, Montreal +160, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Toye leads CF Montreal into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.

Montreal is 6-1-0 at home. Montreal is 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 76 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

Nashville is 3-2-3 in road games. Nashville has a +15 goal differential, scoring 28 goals while allowing 13.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has scored three goals for Montreal. Aaron Herrera has three assists over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and six assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Nashville: 7-0-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Lukas MacNaughton (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .