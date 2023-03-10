Nashville brings shutout streak into matchup with CF Montreal

CF Montreal (0-2-0) vs. Nashville SC (1-0-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -114, Montreal +300, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville heads into a matchup against CF Montreal after recording two straight shutout wins.

Nashville put together a 13-10-11 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 6-5-6 in home games. Nashville averaged 1.5 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Montreal put together a 20-9-5 record overall in 2022 while finishing 11-4-2 in road games. Montreal averaged 1.9 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Anibal Godoy (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

Montreal: James Pantemis (injured), George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .