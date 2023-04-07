CF Montreal takes road losing streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

CF Montreal (1-4-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (4-1-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal visits the New England Revolution trying to end a four-game road losing streak.

The Revolution compiled a 10-12-12 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home games. The Revolution scored 47 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.

Montreal put together a 20-9-5 record overall in 2022 while finishing 11-4-2 in road matches. Montreal scored 63 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 50.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has two goals for the Revolution. Dylan Borrero has one goal.

Romell Quioto has two goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Montreal: Averaging 0.6 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through five games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

Montreal: James Pantemis (injured), Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .