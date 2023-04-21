CF Montreal takes losing streak into matchup with the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (1-2-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (1-6-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York +134, Montreal +203, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal looks to end a three-game slide when it hosts the New York Red Bulls.

Montreal is 1-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has scored three goals while giving up 17 for a -14 goal differential.

The Red Bulls are 1-2-1 in conference games. The Red Bulls are 1-2 in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has two goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has one goal.

Luquinhas has scored one goal for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 0.4 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 0.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), James Pantemis (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

Red Bulls: Matthew Nocita (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

