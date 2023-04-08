Orlando City takes road losing streak into game with CF Montreal

Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Conference during the regular season)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -135, Orlando City SC +341; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City visits CF Montreal aiming to break a three-game road skid.

Montreal is 17-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Romell Quioto paces the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 15. Montreal has scored 58 goals.

Orlando is 11-12-3 against conference opponents. Orlando is 7-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. Montreal won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quioto has scored 15 goals with five assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ercan Kara has 11 goals and three assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 8-1-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 6-4-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

Orlando: Joey Dezart (injured), Robin Jansson (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .