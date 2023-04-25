NBA Rookies of the Year

AP NEWS
(u-unanimous)=

2023 — Paolo Banchero, Orlando

2022 — Scottie Barnes, Toronto

2021 — LaMelo Ball, Charlotte

2020 — Ja Morant, Memphis

2019 — Luka Doncic, Dallas

2018 — Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

2017 — Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee

2016 — u-Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

2015 — Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota

2014 — Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia

2013 — u-Damian Lillard, Portland

2012 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2011 — u-Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010 — Tyreke Evans, Sacramento

2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2008 — Kevin Durant, Seattle

2007 — Brandon Roy, Portland

2006 — Chris Paul, New Orleans

2005 — Emeka Okafor, Charlotte

2004 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2003 — Amare Stoudemire, Phoenix

2002 — Pau Gasol, Memphis

2001 — Mike Miller, Orlando

2000 — Elton Brand, Chicago, and Steve Francis, Houston

1999 — Vince Carter, Toronto

1998 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1997 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

1996 — Damon Stoudamire, Toronto

1995 — Grant Hill, Detroit, and Jason Kidd, Dallas

1994 — Chris Webber, Golden State

1993 — Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando

1992 — Larry Johnson, Charlotte

1991 — Derrick Coleman, New Jersey

1990 — u-David Robinson, San Antonio

1989 — Mitch Richmond, Golden State

1988 — Mark Jackson, New York

1987 — Chuck Person, Indiana

    • 1986 — Patrick Ewing, New York

    1985 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

    1984 — u-Ralph Sampson, Houston

    1983 — Terry Cummings, San Diego

    1982 — Buck Williams, New Jersey

    1981 — Darrell Griffith, Utah

    1980 — Larry Bird, Boston

    1979 — Phil Ford, Kansas City

    1978 — Walter Davis, Phoenix

    1977 — Adrian Dantley, Buffalo

    1976 — Alvan Adams, Phoenix

    1975 — Keith Wilkes, Golden State

    1974 — Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo

    1973 — Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

    1972 — Sidney Wicks, Portland

    1971 — Dave Cowens, Boston, and Geoff Petrie, Portland

    1970 — Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee

    1969 — Wes Unseld, Baltimore

    1968 — Earl Monroe, Baltimore

    1967 — Dave Bing, Detroit

    1966 — Rick Barry, San Francisco

    1965 — Willis Reed, New York

    1964 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati

    1963 — Terry Dischinger, Chicago

    1962 — Walt Bellamy, Chicago

    1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

    1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

    1959 — Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis

    1958 — Woody Sauldsberry, Philadelphia

    1957 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston

    1956 — Maurice Stokes, Rochester

    1955 — Bob Pettit, Milwaukee

    1954 — Ray Felix, Baltimore

    1953 — Don Meineke, Fort Wayne

