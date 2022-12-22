Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 65, Siletz Valley Early College 20
Amity 59, Corbett 45
Bonanza 71, Lakeview 42
Echo 45, Jordan Valley 30
Estacada 53, Sisters 47
Henley 65, Caldera 42
Joseph 55, Damascus Christian 22
La Grande 57, Ridgeview 50
Mannahouse Christian 61, Crosshill Christian 18
Mohawk 34, Colton 27
Nestucca 41, Perrydale 37
Nixyaawii 62, Umatilla 37
Portland Adventist 68, Scio 48
Redmond 69, Pendleton 36
South Albany 67, North Marion 54
Union 51, Grant Union 27
Willamina 69, Warrenton 58
Woodburn 61, McMinnville 45
Bulldog Invitational=
Coquille 60, Sutherlin 35
Creswell 62, North Bend 28
Capitol City Classic=
Cascade 74, Plano John Paul II, Texas 59
Gresham 81, Central 33
Modesto Christian, Calif. 66, West Salem 56
Sprague 66, Canby 29
West Linn 60, St. John Bosco, Calif. 57
Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=
Dayton 57, Cascade Christian 50
Harrisburg 42, North Valley 30
St. Mary’s 58, Santiam Christian 44
Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=
Cottage Grove 72, South Umpqua 69
Stayton 60, Hidden Valley 49
Iolani Classic=
Lake Oswego 64, Iolani, Hawaii 55
Lakeridge Tournament=
South Eugene 100, McDaniel 44
Sunset 61, North Medford 53
Roby’s Tournament=
Tillamook 58, Banks 29
Tarkanian Classic=
Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47
Sheldon 65, Arcadia, Calif. 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/