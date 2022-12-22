AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 65, Siletz Valley Early College 20

Amity 59, Corbett 45

Bonanza 71, Lakeview 42

Echo 45, Jordan Valley 30

Estacada 53, Sisters 47

Henley 65, Caldera 42

Joseph 55, Damascus Christian 22

La Grande 57, Ridgeview 50

Mannahouse Christian 61, Crosshill Christian 18

Mohawk 34, Colton 27

Nestucca 41, Perrydale 37

Nixyaawii 62, Umatilla 37

Portland Adventist 68, Scio 48

Redmond 69, Pendleton 36

South Albany 67, North Marion 54

Union 51, Grant Union 27

Willamina 69, Warrenton 58

Woodburn 61, McMinnville 45

Bulldog Invitational=

Coquille 60, Sutherlin 35

Creswell 62, North Bend 28

Capitol City Classic=

Cascade 74, Plano John Paul II, Texas 59

Gresham 81, Central 33

Modesto Christian, Calif. 66, West Salem 56

Sprague 66, Canby 29

West Linn 60, St. John Bosco, Calif. 57

Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=

Dayton 57, Cascade Christian 50

Harrisburg 42, North Valley 30

St. Mary’s 58, Santiam Christian 44

Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=

Cottage Grove 72, South Umpqua 69

Stayton 60, Hidden Valley 49

Iolani Classic=

Lake Oswego 64, Iolani, Hawaii 55

Lakeridge Tournament=

South Eugene 100, McDaniel 44

Sunset 61, North Medford 53

Roby’s Tournament=

Tillamook 58, Banks 29

Tarkanian Classic=

Mother Teresa Catholic, Ontario 69, De La Salle 47

    • Sheldon 65, Arcadia, Calif. 61

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd.

    Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

