Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chapmanville 50, Summers County 40
Dublin Coffman, Ohio 50, Cabell Midland 37
East Fairmont 62, South Charleston 52
Frankfort 51, Lincoln 37
Huntington 64, Woodrow Wilson 44
Ripley 45, Charleston Catholic 42
Spring Valley 49, Hurricane 34
Tug Valley 43, Braxton County 35
Union Grant 44, Paden City 35
Wheeling Central 65, Oakland Southern, Md. 60
Winfield 53, Herbert Hoover 47
Little General Holiday Classic=
South Fayette, Pa. 58, Morgantown 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/