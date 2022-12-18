AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chapmanville 50, Summers County 40

Dublin Coffman, Ohio 50, Cabell Midland 37

East Fairmont 62, South Charleston 52

Frankfort 51, Lincoln 37

Huntington 64, Woodrow Wilson 44

Ripley 45, Charleston Catholic 42

Spring Valley 49, Hurricane 34

Tug Valley 43, Braxton County 35

Union Grant 44, Paden City 35

Wheeling Central 65, Oakland Southern, Md. 60

Winfield 53, Herbert Hoover 47

Little General Holiday Classic=

South Fayette, Pa. 58, Morgantown 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.