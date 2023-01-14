AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 67, Irmo 32

Aiken 56, Midland Valley 26

Bridges 34, Branchville 24

Camden 67, Lake City 22

Cross 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35

Dreher 43, Brookland-Cayce 12

Hammond 61, Ben Lippen 33

James F. Byrnes 59, Boiling Springs 22

Lexington 63, River Bluff 33

Mauldin 70, Riverside 61

Mid-Carolina 43, Ninety Six 35

St. John’s 48, Charleston Charter 26

W.J. Keenan 87, Eau Claire 42

Westwood 53, Ridge View 28

Wilson 68, West Florence 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.