Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 67, Irmo 32
Aiken 56, Midland Valley 26
Bridges 34, Branchville 24
Camden 67, Lake City 22
Cross 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35
Dreher 43, Brookland-Cayce 12
Hammond 61, Ben Lippen 33
James F. Byrnes 59, Boiling Springs 22
Lexington 63, River Bluff 33
Mauldin 70, Riverside 61
Mid-Carolina 43, Ninety Six 35
St. John’s 48, Charleston Charter 26
W.J. Keenan 87, Eau Claire 42
Westwood 53, Ridge View 28
Wilson 68, West Florence 37
