AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 53, Elkins 39

Buffalo 74, Clay County 56

Cabell Midland 56, Spring Valley 51

Capital 63, Riverside 50

East Fairmont 75, Lewis County 45

East Hardy 58, Tucker County 53

Fort Hill, Md. 81, Washington 47

George Washington 68, Parkersburg 36

Huntington 72, Hurricane 59

Lincoln 54, Robert C. Byrd 50

Magnolia 73, Tyler Consolidated 47

Mountain Ridge, Md. 65, Keyser 62

Nicholas County 55, Midland Trail 39

Philip Barbour 65, Buckhannon-Upshur 61

Ritchie County 63, Doddridge County 43

South Charleston 57, Woodrow Wilson 51

South Harrison 81, Gilmer County 23

St. Albans 67, Poca 60

Van 52, Calhoun County 47

Williamstown 105, Parkersburg Catholic 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.