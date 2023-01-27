Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 53, Elkins 39
Buffalo 74, Clay County 56
Cabell Midland 56, Spring Valley 51
Capital 63, Riverside 50
East Fairmont 75, Lewis County 45
East Hardy 58, Tucker County 53
Fort Hill, Md. 81, Washington 47
George Washington 68, Parkersburg 36
Huntington 72, Hurricane 59
Lincoln 54, Robert C. Byrd 50
Magnolia 73, Tyler Consolidated 47
Mountain Ridge, Md. 65, Keyser 62
Nicholas County 55, Midland Trail 39
Philip Barbour 65, Buckhannon-Upshur 61
Ritchie County 63, Doddridge County 43
South Charleston 57, Woodrow Wilson 51
South Harrison 81, Gilmer County 23
St. Albans 67, Poca 60
Van 52, Calhoun County 47
Williamstown 105, Parkersburg Catholic 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/