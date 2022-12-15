Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 39, Fairmont Senior 30
Cabell Midland 74, Riverside 45
Cameron 74, Clay-Battelle 23
Gilmer County 54, Calhoun County 44
Greenbrier West 72, Tygarts Valley 29
Huntington 70, Parkersburg 56
Hurricane 65, Capital 22
Midland Trail 66, Independence 27
Parkersburg South 63, Weir 30
Roane County 60, Braxton County 25
Spring Valley 61, South Charleston 48
St. Albans 47, George Washington 42
Williamstown 45, St. Marys 42
Wyoming East 51, Logan 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hampshire vs. Jefferson, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/