Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 39, Fairmont Senior 30

Cabell Midland 74, Riverside 45

Cameron 74, Clay-Battelle 23

Gilmer County 54, Calhoun County 44

Greenbrier West 72, Tygarts Valley 29

Huntington 70, Parkersburg 56

Hurricane 65, Capital 22

Midland Trail 66, Independence 27

Parkersburg South 63, Weir 30

Roane County 60, Braxton County 25

Spring Valley 61, South Charleston 48

St. Albans 47, George Washington 42

Williamstown 45, St. Marys 42

Wyoming East 51, Logan 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hampshire vs. Jefferson, ppd.

___

