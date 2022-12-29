AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 64, Graham, Va. 57

Fairmont Senior 90, Buckhannon-Upshur 42

Huntington Prep 67, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 54

James Monroe 74, Calvary Baptist 59

John Marshall 44, Alliance Marlington, Ohio 37

Lincoln 46, Preston 43

Mater Lakes, Fla. 72, Hedgesville 34

Philip Barbour 67, Clay-Battelle 63

South Harrison 84, Braxton County 49

Spring Mills 86, Clear Spring, Md. 36

Tucker County 60, East Hardy 41

Wheeling Central 68, Trinity 56

Williamstown 87, Belpre, Ohio 58

Wirt County 69, Calhoun County 41

Wyoming East 52, Charleston Catholic 46

___

