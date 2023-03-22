Charlotte earns 63-56 victory against Radford in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 14 points and Charlotte beat Radford 63-56 on Tuesday night in the CBI Tournament semifinals.

Charlotte (20-14) advances to play Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday in the championship game.

Williams added 11 rebounds for the 49ers. Lu’Cye Patterson was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Isaiah Folkes shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Bryan Antoine led the Highlanders (21-14) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Josiah Jeffers added 12 points and DaQuan Smith finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .