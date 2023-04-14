Colorado Rapids bring shutout streak into matchup with Charlotte FC

Colorado Rapids (1-3-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (1-4-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Charlotte FC +102, Colorado +249, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids head into a matchup against Charlotte FC after notching two straight shutout wins.

Charlotte is 0-2-1 at home. Charlotte is 0-2-1 when it scores only one goal.

The Rapids are 1-2-1 on the road. The Rapids are 1-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enzo Copetti has two goals for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has one goal and one assist.

Kevin Cabral has one goal for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 0.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured), Ashley Westwood (injured).

Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .