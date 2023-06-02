Columbus Crew host Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference action

Charlotte FC (6-7-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (6-6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Columbus -184, Charlotte FC +451, Draw +323; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC square off in conference play.

The Crew are 3-5-3 against conference opponents. The Crew are 3-0-0 when they score three or more goals.

Charlotte is 5-4-2 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 81 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has seven goals and five assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Enzo Copetti has four goals for Charlotte. Karol Swiderski has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), George Marks (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .