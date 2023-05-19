Cambridge and Charlotte FC host Nashville

Nashville SC (6-3-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (5-5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Charlotte FC +145, Nashville SC +181, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Cambridge leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

Charlotte is 3-2-2 at home. Enzo Copetti leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four. Charlotte has scored 18 goals.

Nashville is 1-2-2 in road games. Nashville has a 1-3 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copetti has four goals for Charlotte. Karol Swiderski has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has six goals and five assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Guzman Corujo (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Kerwin Vargas (injured), George Marks (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .