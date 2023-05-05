Charlotte FC hosts New York City FC in Eastern Conference action

New York City FC (4-3-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (2-5-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Charlotte FC +152, NYCFC +173, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and New York City FC meet in Eastern Conference action.

Charlotte is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 2-1 in one-goal games.

NYCFC is 2-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is 3-2 in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has two goals and two assists for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Santiago Rodriguez has three goals and one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 2-5-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NYCFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Guzman Corujo (injured), Joseph Mora (injured), Ashley Westwood (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured).

NYCFC: Matias Pellegrini (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .