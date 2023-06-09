Charlotte FC faces the Seattle Sounders in non-conference action

Seattle Sounders FC (8-6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-8-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Charlotte FC +142, Seattle +187, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and the Seattle Sounders square off in a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte is 3-3-2 in home games. Charlotte ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 66 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The Sounders are 3-3-1 on the road. The Sounders have a 3-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored five goals and added two assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has nine goals for the Sounders. Fredy Montero has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-5-2, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Obed Vargas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .