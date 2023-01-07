AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 63, Cedar Creek 35

American History 70, Stem Civics 28

Bernards 57, Dunellen 28

Bordentown 95, Riverside 50

Brick Memorial 75, Point Pleasant Beach 44

Caldwell 59, River Dell 41

Camden Academy Charter 61, Gloucester Tech 46

Camden Catholic 69, Egg Harbor 57

Cedar Grove 35, Butler 34

Cherry Hill East 59, Washington Township 56

Cherry Hill West 67, Haddon Heights 65

Clifton 67, McNair 45

Colonia 49, Monroe 24

Columbia 58, Newark East Side 57

Cumberland Regional 56, Buena Regional 27

Dumont 46, Demarest 37

Dwight-Morrow 85, Bogota 44

East Brunswick 55, Edison 38

East Orange 53, Payne Tech 39

Elizabeth 62, Plainfield 47

Emerson 69, Garfield 47

Fair Lawn 72, Cliffside Park 37

Fort Lee 50, Bergen Tech 24

Gateway 54, Salem County Vo-Tech 48

Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Christian Brothers 39

Gloucester Catholic 72, Gloucester City 46

Hackensack 54, Paterson Kennedy 49

Hamilton West 55, North Hunterdon 40

Hammonton 45, Haddonfield 37

Henry Hudson 59, Piscataway Tech 45

Howell 55, Toms River East 44

Hunterdon Central 69, Haddon Township 49

Immaculata 69, Morristown 48

J.P. Stevens 52, Watchung Hills 50

Johnson 37, Governor Livingston 36

Kearny 78, Pompton Lakes 47

Keyport 68, Pinelands Regional 35

Livingston 45, Belleville 29

    • Lower Cape May Regional 52, Holy Cross Prep 50

    Manalapan 58, Middletown North 45

    Manasquan 73, Hightstown 47

    Manville 58, Morristown-Beard 46

    Mendham 55, Vernon 38

    Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Hun 63

    Middle Township 49, Bishop Eustace Prep 42

    Middlesex 62, South Hunterdon 58

    Middletown South 62, North Bergen 60

    Millburn 63, Nutley 50

    Montclair Kimberley 51, Eagle Academy 40

    Newark Central 62, Bloomfield 48

    Newark Lab 54, College Achieve Paterson 51

    Newark Tech 53, Barringer 30

    Newark Vocational 31, Mahwah 29

    North Brunswick 68, Sayreville 55

    Ocean Township 55, Montgomery 52

    Paramus 53, Ridgefield Park 39

    Pascack Valley 54, Passaic 38

    Passaic Tech 51, Old Tappan 48

    Paul VI 60, Notre Dame 43

    Pemberton 62, Voorhees 52

    Penns Grove 53, Penn Tech 37

    Pingry 69, Timothy Christian 39

    Ramapo 75, Paramus Catholic 60

    Ramsey 54, Northern Highlands 51

    Randolph 68, Roxbury 42

    Ranney 59, Holmdel 50

    Red Bank Catholic 74, Red Bank Regional 65

    Ridge 85, Cranford 33

    Ridgefield 80, Tech 66

    Roselle 65, Roselle Park 29

    Rumson-Fair Haven 47, Lawrence 35

    Rutgers Prep 54, DePaul Catholic 35

    Science Park 56, Glen Ridge 52

    Seneca 45, Glassboro 43

    Seton Hall Prep 55, Hudson Catholic 53

    Shore Regional 47, Freehold 43

    Snyder 79, Port Richmond, N.Y. 55

    South Brunswick 74, Bridgewater-Raritan 34

    South Plainfield 76, Franklin 65

    South River 66, Bound Brook 61

    Southern 48, Long Branch 30

    Spotswood 65, New Egypt 51

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 47, Timber Creek 44

    St. Joseph-Metuchen 67, Old Bridge 45

    St. Peter’s Prep 62, Union Catholic 45

    St. Rose 63, St. John Vianney 43

    St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Piscataway 56

    Steinert 35, Monmouth 33

    Sterling 65, Eastern 60

    Teaneck 61, Arts 48

    The Hill School, Pa. 64, Peddie 37

    Trenton Central 71, Hillside 50

    Union City 68, Ridgewood 62

    Wayne Hills 59, Lakeland 49

    Wayne Valley 52, Phillipsburg 47

    West Caldwell Tech 47, Mountain Lakes 45

    West Deptford 57, Clearview Regional 51

    West Essex 86, Newark Academy 44

    West Milford 75, Kinnelon 49

    West Morris 61, Montville 41

    West Orange 36, Orange 32

    Westfield 48, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 45

    Westwood 43, Bergenfield 41

    Wildwood 48, Millville 35

    Woodbridge 57, New Brunswick 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

