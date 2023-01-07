Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 63, Cedar Creek 35
American History 70, Stem Civics 28
Bernards 57, Dunellen 28
Bordentown 95, Riverside 50
Brick Memorial 75, Point Pleasant Beach 44
Caldwell 59, River Dell 41
Camden Academy Charter 61, Gloucester Tech 46
Camden Catholic 69, Egg Harbor 57
Cedar Grove 35, Butler 34
Cherry Hill East 59, Washington Township 56
Cherry Hill West 67, Haddon Heights 65
Clifton 67, McNair 45
Colonia 49, Monroe 24
Columbia 58, Newark East Side 57
Cumberland Regional 56, Buena Regional 27
Dumont 46, Demarest 37
Dwight-Morrow 85, Bogota 44
East Brunswick 55, Edison 38
East Orange 53, Payne Tech 39
Elizabeth 62, Plainfield 47
Emerson 69, Garfield 47
Fair Lawn 72, Cliffside Park 37
Fort Lee 50, Bergen Tech 24
Gateway 54, Salem County Vo-Tech 48
Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Christian Brothers 39
Gloucester Catholic 72, Gloucester City 46
Hackensack 54, Paterson Kennedy 49
Hamilton West 55, North Hunterdon 40
Hammonton 45, Haddonfield 37
Henry Hudson 59, Piscataway Tech 45
Howell 55, Toms River East 44
Hunterdon Central 69, Haddon Township 49
Immaculata 69, Morristown 48
J.P. Stevens 52, Watchung Hills 50
Johnson 37, Governor Livingston 36
Kearny 78, Pompton Lakes 47
Keyport 68, Pinelands Regional 35
Livingston 45, Belleville 29
Lower Cape May Regional 52, Holy Cross Prep 50
Manalapan 58, Middletown North 45
Manasquan 73, Hightstown 47
Manville 58, Morristown-Beard 46
Mendham 55, Vernon 38
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Hun 63
Middle Township 49, Bishop Eustace Prep 42
Middlesex 62, South Hunterdon 58
Middletown South 62, North Bergen 60
Millburn 63, Nutley 50
Montclair Kimberley 51, Eagle Academy 40
Newark Central 62, Bloomfield 48
Newark Lab 54, College Achieve Paterson 51
Newark Tech 53, Barringer 30
Newark Vocational 31, Mahwah 29
North Brunswick 68, Sayreville 55
Ocean Township 55, Montgomery 52
Paramus 53, Ridgefield Park 39
Pascack Valley 54, Passaic 38
Passaic Tech 51, Old Tappan 48
Paul VI 60, Notre Dame 43
Pemberton 62, Voorhees 52
Penns Grove 53, Penn Tech 37
Pingry 69, Timothy Christian 39
Ramapo 75, Paramus Catholic 60
Ramsey 54, Northern Highlands 51
Randolph 68, Roxbury 42
Ranney 59, Holmdel 50
Red Bank Catholic 74, Red Bank Regional 65
Ridge 85, Cranford 33
Ridgefield 80, Tech 66
Roselle 65, Roselle Park 29
Rumson-Fair Haven 47, Lawrence 35
Rutgers Prep 54, DePaul Catholic 35
Science Park 56, Glen Ridge 52
Seneca 45, Glassboro 43
Seton Hall Prep 55, Hudson Catholic 53
Shore Regional 47, Freehold 43
Snyder 79, Port Richmond, N.Y. 55
South Brunswick 74, Bridgewater-Raritan 34
South Plainfield 76, Franklin 65
South River 66, Bound Brook 61
Southern 48, Long Branch 30
Spotswood 65, New Egypt 51
St. Joseph-Hammonton 47, Timber Creek 44
St. Joseph-Metuchen 67, Old Bridge 45
St. Peter’s Prep 62, Union Catholic 45
St. Rose 63, St. John Vianney 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Piscataway 56
Steinert 35, Monmouth 33
Sterling 65, Eastern 60
Teaneck 61, Arts 48
The Hill School, Pa. 64, Peddie 37
Trenton Central 71, Hillside 50
Union City 68, Ridgewood 62
Wayne Hills 59, Lakeland 49
Wayne Valley 52, Phillipsburg 47
West Caldwell Tech 47, Mountain Lakes 45
West Deptford 57, Clearview Regional 51
West Essex 86, Newark Academy 44
West Milford 75, Kinnelon 49
West Morris 61, Montville 41
West Orange 36, Orange 32
Westfield 48, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 45
Westwood 43, Bergenfield 41
Wildwood 48, Millville 35
Woodbridge 57, New Brunswick 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/