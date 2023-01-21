Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 73, Glenrock 44
Burlington 52, Dubois 40
Cheyenne East 88, Cheyenne South 40
Cody 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 25
Douglas 67, Rawlins 37
Hanna-Elk Mountain 55, Rock River 49
Lander 65, Mountain View 41
Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 27
Mitchell, Neb. 63, Southeast 58
Pinedale 42, Lyman 41
Powell 85, Thermopolis 59
Rocky Mountain 45, Greybull 37
Saratoga 64, Cokeville 61
Sheridan 66, Campbell County 61
Thunder Basin 50, Casper Natrona 37
Upton 60, Arvada-Clearmont 16
Wright 72, Sundance 46
Wyoming Indian 64, Kemmerer 60
___
