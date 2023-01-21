AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 73, Glenrock 44

Burlington 52, Dubois 40

Cheyenne East 88, Cheyenne South 40

Cody 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 25

Douglas 67, Rawlins 37

Hanna-Elk Mountain 55, Rock River 49

Lander 65, Mountain View 41

Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 27

Mitchell, Neb. 63, Southeast 58

Pinedale 42, Lyman 41

Powell 85, Thermopolis 59

Rocky Mountain 45, Greybull 37

Saratoga 64, Cokeville 61

Sheridan 66, Campbell County 61

Thunder Basin 50, Casper Natrona 37

Upton 60, Arvada-Clearmont 16

Wright 72, Sundance 46

Wyoming Indian 64, Kemmerer 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.