AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Big Piney 54, Farson-Eden 35

Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18

Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft 66, Arvada, Colo. 18

Southeast 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 3

Torrington 43, Burns 40

Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Campbell County 62, Rock Springs 21

Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40

Scottsbluff, Neb. 57, Buffalo 41

St. Thomas More, S.D. 43, Worland 20

Oil City Tip-off Tournament=

Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39

Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33

Cheyenne East 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 15

Strannigan Tournament=

Cheyenne South 35, Jackson Hole 20

Laramie 43, Star Valley 27

Pinedale 60, Rawlins 25

Powell 46, Lander 27

Sheridan 60, Riverton 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.