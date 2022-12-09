Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Big Piney 54, Farson-Eden 35
Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18
Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45
Burns Winter Classic=
Moorcroft 66, Arvada, Colo. 18
Southeast 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 3
Torrington 43, Burns 40
Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Campbell County 62, Rock Springs 21
Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40
Scottsbluff, Neb. 57, Buffalo 41
St. Thomas More, S.D. 43, Worland 20
Oil City Tip-off Tournament=
Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39
Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33
Cheyenne East 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 15
Strannigan Tournament=
Cheyenne South 35, Jackson Hole 20
Laramie 43, Star Valley 27
Pinedale 60, Rawlins 25
Powell 46, Lander 27
Sheridan 60, Riverton 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/