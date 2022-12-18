AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 65, Thermopolis 15

Campbell County 50, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 42

Cheyenne Central 68, Northridge, Colo. 60

Cheyenne East 68, Resurrection Christian, Colo. 55

Cody 58, Sheridan 43

Guernsey-Sunrise 50, Midwest 29

Laramie 50, Northfield, Colo. 46

Pine Bluffs 47, Prospect Ridge Academy, Colo. 36

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Lyman 56, Riverton 44

Lyman 57, Green River 45

Mountain View 55, Jackson Hole 11

Pinedale 65, Cheyenne South 47

Pinedale 69, Evanston 57

Rock Springs 40, Bear Lake, Idaho 35

Star Valley 46, Rawlins 21

Thunder Basin 54, Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Foothills Classic=

Big Piney 62, Greybull 45

Tongue River 64, St. Stephens 16

Wind River 40, Wright 38

Wright 45, Big Piney 33

Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 54

Wyoming Indian 80, Big Horn 38

Lander Classic=

Douglas 49, Wheatland 35

Douglas 57, Lander 42

Lander 40, Burns 34

Lovell 40, Burns 31

Wheatland 41, Lovell 35

Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=

ADVERTISEMENT

Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Encampment 46, OT

Lingle-Fort Laramie 54, Rock River 40

Southeast 52, Rock River 19

Wrangler Invite=

Cokeville 40, Rocky Mountain 35

Kemmerer 33, Riverside 24

Riverside 37, Dubois 26

Riverside 45, Shoshoni 34

Rocky Mountain 60, Dubois 28

Shoshoni 50, Meeteetse 36

Upton 46, Meeteetse 20

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Upton 51, Kemmerer 25

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Belle Fourche, S.D. vs. Sundance, ppd.

    Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.

    Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Newcastle, ppd.

    Sioux County, Neb. vs. Lusk, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.