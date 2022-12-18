Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 65, Thermopolis 15
Campbell County 50, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 42
Cheyenne Central 68, Northridge, Colo. 60
Cheyenne East 68, Resurrection Christian, Colo. 55
Cody 58, Sheridan 43
Guernsey-Sunrise 50, Midwest 29
Laramie 50, Northfield, Colo. 46
Pine Bluffs 47, Prospect Ridge Academy, Colo. 36
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Lyman 56, Riverton 44
Lyman 57, Green River 45
Mountain View 55, Jackson Hole 11
Pinedale 65, Cheyenne South 47
Pinedale 69, Evanston 57
Rock Springs 40, Bear Lake, Idaho 35
Star Valley 46, Rawlins 21
Thunder Basin 54, Casper Kelly Walsh 37
Foothills Classic=
Big Piney 62, Greybull 45
Tongue River 64, St. Stephens 16
Wind River 40, Wright 38
Wright 45, Big Piney 33
Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 54
Wyoming Indian 80, Big Horn 38
Lander Classic=
Douglas 49, Wheatland 35
Douglas 57, Lander 42
Lander 40, Burns 34
Lovell 40, Burns 31
Wheatland 41, Lovell 35
Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Encampment 46, OT
Lingle-Fort Laramie 54, Rock River 40
Southeast 52, Rock River 19
Wrangler Invite=
Cokeville 40, Rocky Mountain 35
Kemmerer 33, Riverside 24
Riverside 37, Dubois 26
Riverside 45, Shoshoni 34
Rocky Mountain 60, Dubois 28
Shoshoni 50, Meeteetse 36
Upton 46, Meeteetse 20
Upton 51, Kemmerer 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belle Fourche, S.D. vs. Sundance, ppd.
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Newcastle, ppd.
Sioux County, Neb. vs. Lusk, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/