Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Lyman 60, Big Piney 11

Mountain View 63, Farson-Eden 8

Rich County, Utah 49, Wind River 33

Burns Winter Classic=

Douglas 61, Pine Bluffs 8

Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Big Horn 19

Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Fort Laramie 53

Southeast 51, Moorcroft 34

Torrington 50, Thermopolis 39

Wheatland 48, Burns 38

Carbon County Classic=

Burlington 64, Hanna-Elk Mountain 4

Saratoga 58, Dubois 41

Coal Miner’s Classic=

Rocky Mountain 49, Glenrock 36

Wyoming Indian 58, Greybull 18

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Buffalo 63, Rock Springs 34

Scottsbluff, Neb. 48, Worland 32

Oil City Tip-off=

Cheyenne East 57, Evanston 38

Strannigan Tournament=

Laramie 41, Powell 26

Laramie 57, Riverton 29

Pinedale 76, Riverton 30

Rawlins 55, Jackson Hole 14

Sheridan 50, Jackson Hole 5

Star Valley 49, Cheyenne South 32

Star Valley 51, Lander 35

Upton Tournament=

Riverside 34, Hulett 26

Sundance 53, Hulett 19

