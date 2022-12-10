Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Lyman 60, Big Piney 11
Mountain View 63, Farson-Eden 8
Rich County, Utah 49, Wind River 33
Burns Winter Classic=
Douglas 61, Pine Bluffs 8
Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Big Horn 19
Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Fort Laramie 53
Southeast 51, Moorcroft 34
Torrington 50, Thermopolis 39
Wheatland 48, Burns 38
Carbon County Classic=
Burlington 64, Hanna-Elk Mountain 4
Saratoga 58, Dubois 41
Coal Miner’s Classic=
Rocky Mountain 49, Glenrock 36
Wyoming Indian 58, Greybull 18
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Buffalo 63, Rock Springs 34
Scottsbluff, Neb. 48, Worland 32
Oil City Tip-off=
Cheyenne East 57, Evanston 38
Strannigan Tournament=
Laramie 41, Powell 26
Laramie 57, Riverton 29
Pinedale 76, Riverton 30
Rawlins 55, Jackson Hole 14
Sheridan 50, Jackson Hole 5
Star Valley 49, Cheyenne South 32
Star Valley 51, Lander 35
Upton Tournament=
Riverside 34, Hulett 26
Sundance 53, Hulett 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/