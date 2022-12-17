AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 42, Sheridan 32

Cheyenne Central 55, Northfield, Colo. 53

Cheyenne East 61, Campbell County 57

Del Norte, Colo. 46, Pine Bluffs 28

Glenrock 54, Thermopolis 49

Laramie 47, Northridge, Colo. 36

Rock River 45, Midwest 20

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake, Idaho 59, Green River 39

Lyman 50, Jackson Hole 5

Mountain View 53, Riverton 34

Mountain View 55, Rock Springs 41

Pinedale 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 50

Rawlins 53, Cheyenne South 49

Thunder Basin 35, Star Valley 32

Thunder Basin 57, Evanston 39

Foothills Classic=

Big Horn 38, Greybull 36

Big Piney 41, St. Stephens 36

Greybull 49, St. Stephens 39

Tongue River 49, Wind River 35

Wyoming Indian 72, Wright 32

Lander Classic=

Burns 73, Douglas 42

Douglas 64, Lovell 24

Lovell 50, Lander 43

Wheatland 43, Lander 38

Wheatland 64, Burns 42

Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 64, Kaycee 24

Southeast 47, Kaycee 24

Southeast 49, Encampment 28

Stateline Shootout=

Newcastle 58, Sundance 36

Wrangler Invite=

Burlington 58, Cokeville 50

Kemmerer 41, Rocky Mountain 36

Kemmerer 46, Burlington 45, OT

Meeteetse 34, Hanna-Elk Mountain 22

Riverside 40, Saratoga 35

Saratoga 62, Dubois 45

Shoshoni 48, Hanna-Elk Mountain 19

Upton 52, Cokeville 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    • Cody vs. Powell, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

    Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Newcastle, ppd.

    Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Sundance, ppd.

    Lusk vs. Crawford, Neb., ppd.

    Newcastle vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.

    Sidney, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

