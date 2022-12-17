Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 42, Sheridan 32
Cheyenne Central 55, Northfield, Colo. 53
Cheyenne East 61, Campbell County 57
Del Norte, Colo. 46, Pine Bluffs 28
Glenrock 54, Thermopolis 49
Laramie 47, Northridge, Colo. 36
Rock River 45, Midwest 20
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake, Idaho 59, Green River 39
Lyman 50, Jackson Hole 5
Mountain View 53, Riverton 34
Mountain View 55, Rock Springs 41
Pinedale 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 50
Rawlins 53, Cheyenne South 49
Thunder Basin 35, Star Valley 32
Thunder Basin 57, Evanston 39
Foothills Classic=
Big Horn 38, Greybull 36
Big Piney 41, St. Stephens 36
Greybull 49, St. Stephens 39
Tongue River 49, Wind River 35
Wyoming Indian 72, Wright 32
Lander Classic=
Burns 73, Douglas 42
Douglas 64, Lovell 24
Lovell 50, Lander 43
Wheatland 43, Lander 38
Wheatland 64, Burns 42
Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 64, Kaycee 24
Southeast 47, Kaycee 24
Southeast 49, Encampment 28
Stateline Shootout=
Newcastle 58, Sundance 36
Wrangler Invite=
Burlington 58, Cokeville 50
Kemmerer 41, Rocky Mountain 36
Kemmerer 46, Burlington 45, OT
Meeteetse 34, Hanna-Elk Mountain 22
Riverside 40, Saratoga 35
Saratoga 62, Dubois 45
Shoshoni 48, Hanna-Elk Mountain 19
Upton 52, Cokeville 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cody vs. Powell, ppd. to Jan 3rd.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Newcastle, ppd.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs. Sundance, ppd.
Lusk vs. Crawford, Neb., ppd.
Newcastle vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.
Sidney, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.
