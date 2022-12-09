AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

December 9, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Lyman 61, Rich County, Utah 42

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft 57, Arvada, Colo. 38

Southeast 63, Guernsey-Sunrise 43

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff, Neb. 75, Buffalo 57

St. Thomas More, S.D. 55, Worland 37

Thunder Basin 63, Cody 30

Oil City Tip-off Tournament=

Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39

Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 68

Strannigan Tournament=

Laramie 64, Star Valley 56

