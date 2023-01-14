Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 55, Shoshoni 28
Big Piney 59, Kemmerer 58
Campbell County 58, Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 52
Cheyenne Central 56, Scottsbluff, Neb. 55
Encampment 62, Rock River 39
Faith, S.D. 65, Upton 44
Hot Springs, S.D. 57, Moorcroft 21
Jackson Hole 58, Pinedale 55
Kaycee 47, Hulett 42
Lingle-Fort Laramie 90, Lusk 63
Pine Bluffs 56, Southeast 41
Rich County, Utah 69, Cokeville 56
Saratoga 50, Little Snake River 49
Big Horn Basin Classic=
Burlington 56, Greybull 55, OT
Lander 52, Thermopolis 43
Lander 77, Wyoming Indian 65
Lovell 61, Wind River 49
Lovell 68, Riverside 24
Powell 64, Burlington 38
Powell 68, Greybull 29
Rocky Mountain 49, Thermopolis 47
Worland 78, Rocky Mountain 39
Wyoming Indian 68, Thermopolis 46
Little Six Tournament=
Meeteetse 55, Hanna-Elk Mountain 30
Meeteetse 66, Midwest 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cody vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.
Sheridan vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd.
Thunder Basin vs. Green River, ppd.
___
