Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 55, Shoshoni 28

Big Piney 59, Kemmerer 58

Campbell County 58, Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 52

Cheyenne Central 56, Scottsbluff, Neb. 55

Encampment 62, Rock River 39

Faith, S.D. 65, Upton 44

Hot Springs, S.D. 57, Moorcroft 21

Jackson Hole 58, Pinedale 55

Kaycee 47, Hulett 42

Lingle-Fort Laramie 90, Lusk 63

Pine Bluffs 56, Southeast 41

Rich County, Utah 69, Cokeville 56

Saratoga 50, Little Snake River 49

Big Horn Basin Classic=

Burlington 56, Greybull 55, OT

Lander 52, Thermopolis 43

Lander 77, Wyoming Indian 65

Lovell 61, Wind River 49

Lovell 68, Riverside 24

Powell 64, Burlington 38

Powell 68, Greybull 29

Rocky Mountain 49, Thermopolis 47

Worland 78, Rocky Mountain 39

Wyoming Indian 68, Thermopolis 46

Little Six Tournament=

Meeteetse 55, Hanna-Elk Mountain 30

Meeteetse 66, Midwest 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cody vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.

Sheridan vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd.

Thunder Basin vs. Green River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

