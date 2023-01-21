Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 58, Willowbrook 56
Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43
Auburn 69, Stanford Olympia 33
Aurora Math-Science 75, DePue 34
Benton 70, Hamilton County 57
Bethalto Civic Memorial 83, Taylorville 78
Bloomington Christian 72, Greenview 21
Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln Way West 59
Breese Central 54, Breese Mater Dei 41
Cahokia 59, Granite City 52
Calvary Christian Academy 59, Arthur Christian 50
Camden, N.J. 68, Kenwood 54
Camp Point Central 53, Mendon Unity 34
Carmi White County 46, Fairfield 38
Charleston, Mo. 77, Goreville 54
Chicago (Jones) 64, Raby 57
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 61, Chicago (Austin) 59
Chicago Academy 61, Chicago (Alcott) 40
Chicago Phoenix Academy 47, Kelvyn Park 36
Chicago Roosevelt 67, Chicago (Disney II) 51
Coal City 75, Wilmington 42
Columbia 65, Alton Marquette 48
Decatur MacArthur 55, Springfield Southeast 46
Decatur St. Teresa 66, Moweaqua Central A&M 49
East Alton-Wood River 41, Greenfield 39
Eldorado 52, Christopher 37
Francis Parker 62, Morgan Park Academy 35
Freeburg 73, Trico 49
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44
Geneva 68, Glenbard North 52
Glenbrook North 53, New Trier 44
Glenbrook South 54, Maine South 30
Grant Park 66, St. Anne 54
Griggsville-Perry 64, Liberty 24
Hall 63, Bureau Valley 57
Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 39
Hinsdale Central 49, Lyons 41
IC Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 27
Illini Bluffs 45, Peoria Christian 35
Jacksonville Routt 72, Calhoun 45
Joliet Catholic 72, Marist 62
Joliet West 64, Yorkville 56
Kaneland 73, Elgin 44
Kennedy 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53
Kewanee 52, Mendota 45
Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49
Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 40
Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Carmel 45
Litchfield 64, Ramsey 44
Loyola 50, Brother Rice 47
Manley 66, Chicago Little Village 47
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Nazareth 42
Marmion 51, Montini 35
Metamora 77, Bogan 47
Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63
Moline 83, Galesburg 36
Momence 76, Cullom Tri-Point 34
Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34
Mount Vernon 50, Carbondale 40
Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33
Nashville 52, Mascoutah 38
New Berlin 48, Athens 34
Niles North 59, Highland Park 41
Niles Notre Dame 37, St. Patrick 26
Normal University 52, Jacksonville 30
Norris City (NCOE) 56, Edwards County 45
Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 44
Northside Prep 51, Amundsen 41
Oak Lawn Community 42, Shepard 24
Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53
Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 57
Ottawa 46, Sycamore 45
Ottawa Marquette 62, Henry 48
Peoria Heights (Quest) 65, West Prairie 35
Peoria Notre Dame 44, Normal Community 31
Pinckneyville 75, Sesser-Valier 29
Plano 53, Sandwich 46
Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34
Princeton 81, St. Bede 46
Providence 59, St. Francis de Sales 58
Providence-St. Mel 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 59
Putnam County 40, Midland 37
Red Bud 50, Waterloo 48
Rock Island 78, Geneseo 50
Rockford Auburn 78, Freeport 52
Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58
Rockridge 56, Erie-Prophetstown 38
Romeoville 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 53
Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34
Sherrard 63, Monmouth-Roseville 45
Springfield Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43
St Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46
Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 35
Sterling 70, Rock Island Alleman 25
Stevenson 48, Lake Zurich 42
Streator 52, Peotone 42
Taft 96, Foreman 43
Thornwood 59, Thornridge 41
Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 41
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 49, Quincy Notre Dame 41
Trenton Wesclin 71, Waterloo Gibault 60
Triad 65, Greenville 44
Tuscola 39, Clinton 35
Urbana University 57, DeLand-Weldon 46
Vernon Hills 65, Maine West 44
Von Steuben 68, Mather 52
Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago CICS-Ellison 52
Washington 45, East Peoria 41, OT
Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville Central 33
Wauconda 47, Grayslake Central 42
Wells 45, Payton 30
West Hancock 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28
Westinghouse 65, Farragut 58
Wheaton Warrenville South 57, St. Charles North 32
Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Lane) 83
Williamsville 55, Riverton 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/