AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 58, Willowbrook 56

Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43

Auburn 69, Stanford Olympia 33

Aurora Math-Science 75, DePue 34

Benton 70, Hamilton County 57

Bethalto Civic Memorial 83, Taylorville 78

Bloomington Christian 72, Greenview 21

Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln Way West 59

Breese Central 54, Breese Mater Dei 41

Cahokia 59, Granite City 52

Calvary Christian Academy 59, Arthur Christian 50

Camden, N.J. 68, Kenwood 54

Camp Point Central 53, Mendon Unity 34

Carmi White County 46, Fairfield 38

Charleston, Mo. 77, Goreville 54

Chicago (Jones) 64, Raby 57

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 61, Chicago (Austin) 59

Chicago Academy 61, Chicago (Alcott) 40

Chicago Phoenix Academy 47, Kelvyn Park 36

Chicago Roosevelt 67, Chicago (Disney II) 51

Coal City 75, Wilmington 42

Columbia 65, Alton Marquette 48

Decatur MacArthur 55, Springfield Southeast 46

Decatur St. Teresa 66, Moweaqua Central A&M 49

ADVERTISEMENT

East Alton-Wood River 41, Greenfield 39

Eldorado 52, Christopher 37

Francis Parker 62, Morgan Park Academy 35

Freeburg 73, Trico 49

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 44

Geneva 68, Glenbard North 52

Glenbrook North 53, New Trier 44

Glenbrook South 54, Maine South 30

Grant Park 66, St. Anne 54

Griggsville-Perry 64, Liberty 24

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Florida releases QB Rashada from scholarship to end breakup

    • Hall 63, Bureau Valley 57

    Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 39

    Hinsdale Central 49, Lyons 41

    IC Catholic 43, Chicago Christian 27

    Illini Bluffs 45, Peoria Christian 35

    Jacksonville Routt 72, Calhoun 45

    Joliet Catholic 72, Marist 62

    Joliet West 64, Yorkville 56

    Kaneland 73, Elgin 44

    Kennedy 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53

    Kewanee 52, Mendota 45

    Lemont 62, Oak Forest 49

    Lincoln-Way East 55, Lockport 40

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Carmel 45

    Litchfield 64, Ramsey 44

    Loyola 50, Brother Rice 47

    Manley 66, Chicago Little Village 47

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Nazareth 42

    Marmion 51, Montini 35

    Metamora 77, Bogan 47

    Metea Valley 67, DeKalb 63

    Moline 83, Galesburg 36

    Momence 76, Cullom Tri-Point 34

    Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34

    Mount Vernon 50, Carbondale 40

    Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33

    Nashville 52, Mascoutah 38

    New Berlin 48, Athens 34

    Niles North 59, Highland Park 41

    Niles Notre Dame 37, St. Patrick 26

    Normal University 52, Jacksonville 30

    Norris City (NCOE) 56, Edwards County 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Northridge Prep 52, North Shore Country Day 44

    Northside Prep 51, Amundsen 41

    Oak Lawn Community 42, Shepard 24

    Oswego 58, Plainfield East 53

    Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 57

    Ottawa 46, Sycamore 45

    Ottawa Marquette 62, Henry 48

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 65, West Prairie 35

    Peoria Notre Dame 44, Normal Community 31

    Pinckneyville 75, Sesser-Valier 29

    Plano 53, Sandwich 46

    Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34

    Princeton 81, St. Bede 46

    Providence 59, St. Francis de Sales 58

    Providence-St. Mel 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 59

    Putnam County 40, Midland 37

    Red Bud 50, Waterloo 48

    Rock Island 78, Geneseo 50

    Rockford Auburn 78, Freeport 52

    Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58

    Rockridge 56, Erie-Prophetstown 38

    Romeoville 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

    Seneca 58, Roanoke-Benson 34

    Sherrard 63, Monmouth-Roseville 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Springfield Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43

    St Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49

    St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46

    Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 35

    Sterling 70, Rock Island Alleman 25

    Stevenson 48, Lake Zurich 42

    Streator 52, Peotone 42

    Taft 96, Foreman 43

    Thornwood 59, Thornridge 41

    Tolono Unity 56, Rantoul 41

    Tolton Catholic, Mo. 49, Quincy Notre Dame 41

    Trenton Wesclin 71, Waterloo Gibault 60

    Triad 65, Greenville 44

    Tuscola 39, Clinton 35

    Urbana University 57, DeLand-Weldon 46

    Vernon Hills 65, Maine West 44

    Von Steuben 68, Mather 52

    Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago CICS-Ellison 52

    Washington 45, East Peoria 41, OT

    Waubonsie Valley 50, Naperville Central 33

    Wauconda 47, Grayslake Central 42

    Wells 45, Payton 30

    West Hancock 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28

    Westinghouse 65, Farragut 58

    Wheaton Warrenville South 57, St. Charles North 32

    Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Lane) 83

    Williamsville 55, Riverton 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.