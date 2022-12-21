AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Affton, Mo. 80, St Elmo-Brownstown 75

Altamont 48, Casey-Westfield 47

Andrew 67, Crete-Monee 43

Aurora (East) 53, Glenbard East 38

Beecher 77, Coal City 53

Belleville East 78, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50

Bensenville (Fenton) 61, South Elgin 60

Bogan 81, Evergreen Park 76

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Morgan Park 45

Breese Central 48, Freeburg 33

Calvary Christian Academy 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 49

Carlinville 40, Pawnee 39

Catlin (Salt Fork) 61, Chrisman 37

Centralia 49, Carbondale 37

Cerro Gordo 63, Fisher 32

Chicago (Christ the King) 49, Wheaton Academy 32

Chicago (Jones) 57, Harlan 37

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 48

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20

Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 47

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Loyola 34

Columbia 61, Roxana 47

Concord (Triopia) 37, Barry (Western) 12

Dixon 64, Illinois Valley Central 32

Du Quoin 66, Anna-Jonesboro 56

Dunbar 65, Fenger 58

East Alton-Wood River 50, Salem 47

Effingham St. Anthony 44, Olney (Richland County) 34

Eisenhower 52, Champaign Central 36

Eldorado 64, Carrier Mills 24

Fenwick 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39

    • Glenbrook South 62, Lake Forest 57

    Harvey Thornton 68, Thornridge 59

    Herrin 64, Carterville 54

    Heyworth 57, Brimfield 47

    Julian 62, Chicago Vocational 51

    Kaneland 49, Plano 38

    Kennedy 73, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 51

    Lakes Community 53, Cary-Grove 51

    Lexington 50, Camp Point Central 43

    Lincoln 61, Chatham Glenwood 23

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 38

    Lisle 56, Aurora Central Catholic 41

    Macomb 45, Peoria Christian 36

    Madison 42, Granite City 40

    Manley 79, Chicago North Grand 69

    Marist 67, Chicago (Comer) 38

    Maryville Christian 47, First Baptist Academy 28

    Metamora 76, Bartonville (Limestone) 45

    Mount Vernon 50, Marion 34

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 69, Calhoun 53

    New Athens 60, Lebanon 9

    Newton 62, Charleston 58

    North Clay 78, Cisne 63

    Parkview Christian Academy 52, Westlake 36

    Peoria Manual 71, Peoria (H.S.) 62

    Pinckneyville 39, Nashville 33

    Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 28

    Prospect 51, Glenbrook North 11

    Quincy Notre Dame 51, Monmouth-Roseville 38

    Rantoul 65, Mattoon 51

    Red Bud 65, Carlyle 41

    Rich Township 74, Thornwood 63

    Sandwich 55, LaSalle-Peru 49

    Seneca 57, Newark 39

    Sesser-Valier 55, Bluford Webber 47

    Shelbyville 57, Neoga 20

    Shepard 54, Manteno 48

    South Vigo, Ind. 66, OPH 28

    Sparta 58, Chester 40

    Springfield Calvary 85, Auburn 80

    St. Ignatius 65, Chicago (Lane) 60

    St. Laurence 74, Oak Lawn Richards 50

    St. Viator 52, Crystal Lake South 45

    Sterling Newman 59, Oregon 42

    Sycamore 39, Morris 36

    Triad 47, Mascoutah 33

    Tuscola 63, Arcola 39

    Vienna 95, Cobden 24

    Warren Township 65, Woodstock Marian 63

    Washington 67, Dunlap 64

    Wayne City 78, Red Hill 50

    West Chicago 56, Elgin 28

    Wilmington 37, Momence 35

    Winchester (West Central) 62, South County 47

    Woodlawn 53, Patoka/Odin 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.